Save Big on QUICO Professional Hair Straightener – Exclusive Deal

QUICO has announced discounted sale for the Professional Hair Straightener and Curler 2 in 1 with support for steam curling and flat iron. The curler offers one-inch ceramic hot tools for thick hair and provides 4 temperature modes which are 330°F, 360°F, 390°F and 420°F. It also has temperature lock and auto-off functions for enhanced double protection. The QUICO 2 in 1 Curler’s portable size make it ideal for travel and it comes along with comprehensive kit includes heat-insulating gloves, combs, clips and a silk storage bag. The company is offering 40% discount and will be valid through March. (40% OFF DISCOUNT CODE: Q34VIW7F)

The QUICO Professional Hair Straightener and Curler is designed using ceramic material with a dedicated Memory function and an easy one-button switch to restyle between straight and wild curls. The addition of negative ion and steam technologies facilitates style and conditioning of hair. The integrated generator emits large concentrations of negative ions, which provides equal heat distribution and also prevents hair damage. The steam functionality aids in the prevention of dryness by providing additional moisture and important nutrients.

The QUICO Professional Hair Straightener ships with 4 temperature modes for various types of hair. The 330°F is suitable for thick and fine hair, while 360°F is suitable for general hair. The 390°F can be used for rough hair and the extreme 420°F can be applied for professional hair styling. The 30s instant heating of the steam hair curler saves considerable amount of time.

The temperature panel included with the Straightener automatically lock after 5 seconds of inaction. The temperature lock and auto-off functionalities provides additional safety. The unit turns off after 30 minutes of inactivity. The product package comes with a wide range of accessories such as heat-insulating gloves, combs, clips, and a silk storage bag.

The QUICO Professional Hair Straightener is available for $54.99 with an additional 40% discount via the coupon code – Q34VIW7F for a limited time. The final cart price of $32.99 is unbeatable and will be valid throughout March 31st. Grab the product right now and enjoy being your own hair stylist!

QUICO Hair Curler 2 in 1: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08YD7V5PP

Warranty & VIP Registration: https://quico.afterservice.vip

Amazon Store Website: https://amzn.to/33J4ia3

