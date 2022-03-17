NYC DragonENT Celebrity Power Couple Master Tyrone Bullock & Jocelyn Nguyen, Host's Meet & Greet with London's Own – Princess Layla Najafe

Saturday March 5th 2022, Jersey City, NJ came alive with all the trimmings and splendor befitting for royalty with an outstanding private “meet and greet ” party organized and hosted by NYC celebrity Film. Music and Fashion power couple Jocelyn Nguyen and Grandmaster Tyrone Bullock at their beautiful residence.

Special guest Princess Layla Najafe attends DragonENT Meet & Greet with London's Own- Princess Layla Najafe.Jersey City, NJSaturday March 5th, 2021Photo by Ted Karpovich

This intimate evening was held in honor of their special royal guest Princess Ms. Layla Najafe. She had recently flown in from London, UK to the US as part of her recent promotional Mrs. Universal Empire engagements, which included New York City and Dalla’s, TX.

Layla Najafe is The President and founder of Mrs. Universal Empire, Ms. Layla is globally well known for her professional career in movies and fashion. She has been supporting and working closely with charities around the world. Her mission is to empower women of all ages and ethnicities. She is directly involved and support elderlies, orphanage, mental health, the homeless, and women from all around the world by organizing charity events and bringing awareness to others. She is also a founder of a Swiss company.

NYC Celebrity Power Couple Jocelyn Nguyen & Master Tyrone Bullock host Princess Layla Najafe at DragonENT Meet & Greet

Both Jocelyn Nguyen and Grandmaster Tyrone Bullock serve as ambassadors for Mrs. Universal Empire and recently received an honorary award presented directly from Layla Najafe at last October’s Mrs. Universal Empire Beauty Pageant, held in London last October 2021, which despite being held during a precarious season, at the peak of the global pandemic, turned out to be the most exclusive and spectacular events of the year 2021.

British Popstar Fashion Celebrity Aaron Paul performing live at DragonENT, Meet & Greet

It was a classy affair and the atmosphere of the evening was electrifying, this beautiful occasion was attended by many of the NYC social scene, including cast members of Master Tyrone Bullock’s current film project ‘Dragon Squad Series” that is in production at this time and scheduled for release in the fall of 2022.

A special highlight of the evening was an exclusive live presentation performance by British celebrity Fashion Popstar Aaron Paul for Princess Layla Najafe. Dressed in his always fashionable self, he sang a song from his upcoming spring album release called “Dr. Feel Good”. A music collaboration with also Master Tyrone Bullock and Jocelyn Nguyen, #DragonENT and #APMusicENT. Which had the guests on their feet dancing and singing with sheer delight while also cheering on with the fashionable Princess, dressed in a gold dress designed exclusively by Jocelyn Nguyen for the evening, was front row and center during the Popstar’s performance.

Other special performances were given throughout the night by the NYC rappers sensation ‘100 Horses’ collective. Various members of the group took to the stage and mic and gave dynamic performances while honoring the excited guest of honor, Princess Layla Najafe.

Newly crowned “King Of Mine” Nate Moran, also a recent Mrs. Universal Empire award recipient, performed his signature mime to the excited guests and Princess forever cementing their friendship and respect for each other.

British Recording Artist Aaron Paul @aaronpaulmusic Princess Layla Najafe, Jocelyn Nguyen & Master Tyrone Bullock at DragonENT Meet & Greet

Guests dined on a beautiful array of appetizers and refreshments, prepared and displayed by the hand of Jocelyn Nguyen, which included special delights from her native homeland of Vietnam, fit for royalty and her royal guest.

“Jocelyn Nguyen and Grandmaster Tyrone Bullock went above and beyond to make it special and I am grateful for their kindness and hospitality. The ambiance of the party and the hospitality, generosity you showered upon me was top-notch. Royalty, thoughtful, well mannered, love, and generosity are five words I think of when I think of you both, I’m very lucky to have you both in my life” quoted Layla after the night and came to a festive end.

Celebrity Fashion Designer & Mrs. Universal Empire Asia Ambassador Jocelyn Nguyen with her special Mrs. Universal Empire recipient award at The DragonENT Meet & Greet

