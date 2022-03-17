Incfrog accelerates in North America with 'Kit Jyo' Tingpalpong as new V.P. of Operations

Digital business solutions, consulting and IT services provider Incfrog welcomed ‘Kit Jyo’ Tingpalpong as new V.P. of Operations in North America to scale up its services in the region. With over two decades of expertise, Incfrog’s mission is to further strengthen its U.S market by creating value propositions for SMEs to help them catch up with the digital shift.
“Incfrog is positioned exceedingly well for growth in North America. Our mission is to deliver value creation in our products and services, a world class client experience, and continued collaborative relationships through client focused success. We want our Incfrog story to be told and shared through our satisfied clients”, said Kit Jyo.
Incfrog has worked in the SME space across Asian countries and has helped several businesses grow and scale in the digital domain. The company also has global brands in its portfolio.
“When we talk about digital transformation of business, we actually mean transformation of the entire business model because with digital the way how most companies conduct business tends to change. Our motto is to help businesses and entrepreneurs to function online, friction-free. Kit Jyo is a valuable addition to our global leadership team, bringing his 25 years of experience in service leadership and strategy execution in Business Growth and Development, we believe he’ll help carry our vision forward”, said Utsav Bhanja, Global CEO (Incfrog).
Visit Incfrog at https://www.incfrog.com/
Incfrog’s North American offerings include:
- Business Identity Design & Development
- Branding and Social Media Strategy
- Digital Business Transformation and Strategy
- E-commerce: SEO / Cloud / SAAS
- Mobile Applications Development
As a part of its core mission, Incfrog also aims at helping businesses adopt sustainable business strategies by providing technological frameworks to assess and act systematically.
About Incfrog:
Incfrog is a company led by a team with more than two decades of expertise in digital transformation, design, and advertising. A success driven young team with the goal to empower entrepreneurs digitally and add value to their online presence. Incfrog provides consulting, development services of cloud based products, mobile apps, design, SaaS development, digital integration, social media engagement strategy & marketing solutions for businesses around the world.
Call for queries at +1 708 710 8277
Media Contact
Company Name: Incfrog Digital Pvt Ltd
Contact Person: Kit Jyo
Email: Send Email
Address:1 Mid America Plaza
City: Oakbrook Terrace
State: Illinois
Country: United States
Website: www.incfrog.com
