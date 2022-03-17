13-Year-Old Genius Chef ZIN MIGNON Exhilarates Food Fans

Readers Gobble up Books; a Brilliant Recipe for Kitchen Fiction.

Readers of all ages are eating up Michael Daswick’s new hit books about the exploits of 13-year-old mastermind Chef Zin Mignon.

“Any 13-year-old can create something spectacular,” author Michael Daswick said from his Arizona home. “This is a Series about food and a genius kid cook; it underscores the passion, creativity, and fun that flows when any young person chases their dreams.” Each page is packed with humor and drama, in clever if not sophisticated ways.

The Zin Mignon Series is at three books and growing. It’s gripping mystery starts in a pathetic Brooklyn deli, where young Zin finds a soggy note in a stinky jar of pigs’ feet. This launches a quest which takes him to Le Cordon Bleu cooking school in Paris where Zin is kidnapped by the mysterious Mustard Monks, spirited away to their ultra-remote mountaintop abbey. He’ll travel the alleys of the homeless to the tables of billionaires on the sizzling Sunset Strip. And as Zin’s comically materialistic and hysterical mother tags along, Zin tackles treacherous rivals, plus an extraordinary parade of royalty, celebrities, athletes and even supermodels.

Novelist Michael Daswick is no stranger to either the kitchen or the keyboard. A gourmet cook himself, he’s also the winner of both of Columbia University’s prestigious literary awards. He’s written six acclaimed books, including the marvelous Chip Rock novels, about a young man who’s aged out of a seedy orphanage in a decrepit (and fictional) little town on the SoCal coast.

In Daswick’s lighthearted world, meticulous plans intersect with startling events, this thoroughly original journey blends Pop-Culture, culinary creativity, and suspense all in the same pot.

Ultimately, this is a rather sophisticated string of books that reads sharper than the formulaic slam-bang fantasies. Zin lives at the intersection of humanity and clever humor. Daswick and Zin use food to bring out the compassion and inspiration in people, who continually strive to do right when things go wrong. Readers who enjoy a good page-turning mystery will love Zin. Reluctant readers will relate. The Series is of course on all the platforms including Amazon, Apple, and Barnes&Noble. It reads so well for both adults and children. And kids who love to cook (or their parents and grandparents) will find this recipe to be especially delicious.

