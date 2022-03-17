Gazelle Information Technologies bridges the supply chain talent gap through its supply chain coordination services

Bengaluru – 17 March, 2022 – Gazelle Information Technologies (GIT) welcomed a new supply chain coordination services customer to their Bengaluru office. The customer is a major FMCG distributor based out of Qatar and plans to expand the team to seventy supply chain experts working on functions like shipment tracking, container optimization, demand management and distribution functions.
“The objective is to utilize the huge talent pool of supply chain subject matter experts as well as draw upon Gazelle’s expertise in setting up such back offices in supply chain coordination,” said Gazelle’s MD Mr. Utpal Das.
Gazelle’s CEO, Mr. Kirit Goyal said “We a witnessing a vacuum in core supply chain talent like planners, data analysts, coordinators, and procurement specialists in supply chain across the world. We provide the talent that has expertise of working on multiple technologies and global organizations can leverage it to enhance their supply chain efficiencies.”
GIT (https://gazelle.in/) is a US and India based supply chain services and consulting company with expertise in process consulting, supply chain software and automation and supply chain coordination services. GIT has provided these on demand services on their software as well as standardized ERP’s. Gazelle’s own software solutions in the space of warehouse management, trace and track, demand planning and inventory management are available on the cloud. Established in 2009, GIT is serving customers in ANZ, India, Middle East and USA.
Company Name: Gazelle Information Technologies Private Limited
Contact Person: Kirit Goyal
Email: Send Email
City: New Delhi
State: Delhi
Country: India
Website: www.gazelle.in
