Riot Racers Partners with Citroën to Release NFT Cars for Car Racing Video Game

March 17, 2022 – Riot Racers, an exciting online car racing game announces their new partnership with French auto manufacturer Citroën! This new NFT venture will allow Riot Racers to add officially licensed Citroën NFT cars to the Riot Racers game and Metaverse—with minted models set to look just like their classic, real-world Citroën counterparts. Players familiar with this iconic brand will recognize the NFT models right away!

“This is an outstanding partnership with Citroën, and it allows us to get out ahead of the other P2E games and NFT projects,” said Meta Khan, Riot Racers Founder and CEO. “Aligning ourselves with a respected car manufacturer, one with such a great level of racing pedigree, is epic in this new NFT space.” Riot Racers will announce a drop date for Citroën NFT cars, along with which models, in the near future.

“We are really excited to be partnering with Riot Racers. The presence of Citroën cars in the NFT space attests to our innovative mindset and our boldness in our initiatives. Citroën is a brand which breaks the codes, and we are happy to be doing this with a forward-thinking company like Riot Racers,” said Bruno Gisquet, VP Content and Digital at Citroën.

About Riot Racers

Riot Racers is a play-to-earn car racing video game where players own parts of the game. Players can earn the native cryptocurrency, RIOT, by racing or by simply owning NFT game assets. Riot Racers is the first of three play-to-earn video game releases set to power the Riot Metaverse, an ecosystem in which members can buy NFT assets, play games, build businesses, participate in governance, and earn RIOT token rewards. The RIOT token can be purchased on Uniswap or QuickSwap.

For more information, go to the Riot Racers website or join in on Twitter or Discord.

About Citroën

Since 1919, Citroën has created automobiles, technologies, and mobility solutions to respond to evolutions in society. Being an audacious and innovative brand, Citroën places serenity and well-being at the heart of its customer experience and offers a wide range of models, from the unique Ami, an electric mobility object designed for the city, to sedans, SUVs, and commercial vehicles, most of them available with electric or plug-in hybrid powertrains. A pioneer brand in services and the attention paid to its individual and professional customers, Citroën is present in 101 countries with a network of 6200 points of sale and services around the world.

Media Contact

Company Name: Riot Racers

Contact Person: TJ Kim

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://riotracers.com/

