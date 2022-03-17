OPPO set to release the Find X5 Series in the UK

OPPO’s latest creation, the Find X5 Series, adds to the beloved Find collection with its 4K camera, 5G and top-notch battery.

OPPO are a smartphone brand you can always count on for cutting-edge design, premium camera quality and 5G technology. They are renowned for developing must-have photography, music streaming and gaming phones. In February 2022, OPPO officially revealed some new additions to the critically acclaimed Find collection. The Find X5 Series consists of two new Android phones- the Find X5 and Find X5 Pro, both of which build upon the capabilities and design of previous installments yet there are minor differences in memory, screen dimensions and two colour schemes between the phones.

Design

These latest 5G smartphones from OPPO integrate a streamlined curve structure and ceramic coat available in two colour schemes: Ceramic White and Glaze Black, both of which create a timeless, pebble-like finish. With this glamorous design also comes durability; since the OPPO Find X5 Series can withstand rain, dust and other foreign particles this means you can take your photographs to new heights regardless of what the weather throws your way.

Technical Specs

The OPPO Find X5 mobile phones each offer different amounts of data: The Find X5 has 8GB RAM whereas the Find X5 Pro is a 12GB RAM phone, so you can store all your photos and files with ease. The Find X5 series is a contender for some of the best 5G smartphones in the market, you can socialise with lag-free coverage anywhere at the touch of a screen.

4K Camera

Developed in partnership with Hasselblad, The Find X5 Series possesses 4K camera phone technology for breath-taking photo and video quality in almost any light. Ultra 4K night video mode allows for clear, detailed results even in pitch black, also thanks to OPPO’s very own MariSilicon X NPU. A combination of two 50MP wide-angle cameras plus specialist glass-plastic lenses work together to deliver astonishing results.

Battery life

Battery life has become an influencing factor in choosing a phone, and OPPO has developed some of the best battery android phones to accommodate this demand. The Find X5 Series boasts 4800mAh Battery allowing for extensive battery life and up to a staggering 1600 charging cycles for peak performance every time.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first smartphone – “Smiley Face” – in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO provides its users with ColorOS and internet services like HeyTap and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 40 countries and regions, with 6 Research Institutes and 4 R&D Centers worldwide, as well as an International Design Center in London.

