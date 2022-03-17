Askwallet.io: EMI's Most Objective Review Platform Launches in Europe

A new independent EMIs, neobanks, and rating platform for electronic payment systems from Estonia has launched in Europe. Open to all, it aims to help users find solutions to their financial problems while influencing the quality of service of their providers.

A new independent rating platform for electronic payment systems, non-banks, and EMIs is launched in the European market. The Askwallet.io site is a community created by experts to help like-minded electronic money enthusiasts find the most convenient services for storing, exchanging, or transferring money. Based on users’ objective evaluations the system is intended to be a feedback tool for users to share their negative and positive experiences not only with their service providers but with the whole world. With objective comments, Askwallet aims to improve the service of neobanks, e-wallets, and payment systems.

AskWallet only accepts feedback from real users and industry experts. Every opinion counts, everyone has a voice and an opportunity to be heard, said on the website. Every shared story is appreciated, as the mission of the e-wallet review site is to bring companies and customers together to make financial services more responsive to customers. This platform provides a unique opportunity to influence financial services that operate customers’ money. AskWallet is committed to editorial independence. The best European online bank reviews supply users with honest comparisons to make better decisions.

According to an AskWallet spokesperson, “Our review process is designed to help customers find the most reliable information, whether they’re looking for ways to save money, get better services or just learn something new and different.”

More details are available at https://askwallet.io/

Electronic money systems and wallets are becoming more numerous as the world seeks alternatives to awkward behemoth banks or shaky small banks which are not funded well enough to handle money transfers in Europe, the UK, and beyond. Customers looking for EU or UK electronic money systems suggestions can find real customer experiences and tips regarding the many systems which are currently available.

Users of the AskWallet are also able to share experiences of the electronic money platforms, e-wallets or neobanks they are currently used to help others to find out their positive or negative features. Users’ and industry experts’ feedback helps improve the service of EMIs and establish a better user experience of using electronic money.

About the Company:

AskWallet.io was created to be the all-in-one go-to EMI review platform. Its expert team thoroughly research and vet every e-wallet, neobank, and electronic money service. AskWallet reviews are backed by rigorous research and are constantly updated.

Media Contact

Company Name: AskWallet

Email: Send Email

City: Tallinn

Country: Estonia

Website: https://askwallet.io/

