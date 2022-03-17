Top Plumbing Company In Port Charlotte Celebrates Seventeen Years Of Excellence

Protek Plumbing and Drain Specialists and Chris Heeseman are pleased to announce the celebration of their seventeenth year in operation in 2022. The company is recognized as one of the top plumbing companies in Port Charlotte, thanks to its extensive experience and dedication to customer service. The plumbers’ knowledge of the area in and around Port Charlotte and the plumbing issues that are specific to the community has made them an industry leader. The family-owned, full-service company was established in 2005.
Protek Plumbing and Drain Specialists serves all of Charlotte County. The plumbers in Port Charlotte offer residential and commercial plumbing services, including drain cleaning, sewer cleaning and repair, repiping, water heater services, leak detection, emergency plumbing, and all plumbing repairs. There is never a charge for overtime, and all work is guaranteed. Protek is happy to take on jobs of all sizes. No project is too large or too small.
Additional details are available at https://plumbingportcharlottefl.com/
Repiping by Protek is a specialty for local customers. The company installs ProPEX® fittings, and premium Uponor PEX-A pipes with each full house repipe. The system is considered to be the most durable, safest, and most reliable product on the market today, and carries a 25-year limited warranty. Uponor PEX-A Systems are lead-free, and don’t require torches, chemicals, solvents or glues. The pipes are quiet, resistant to leaks, durable, flexible, and reliable. Its 25-year limited warranty makes Uponor PEX-A ideal for home plumbing systems.
Residents of Port Charlotte and the surrounding area are encouraged to call for a consultation with the Protek Plumbing professionals, regardless of the type of plumbing issue which is causing problems. The prompt service, affordable prices, and professionalism, combined with high-quality products, make Protek a leading firm in the area.
About the Company:
Protek Plumbing and Drain Specialists has built their reputation through the quality and guarantee of of their workmanship. The company opened for business in 2005 and has continued to increase its customer base dramatically over the years, becoming one of the most successful plumbing businesses in Port Charlotte, FL.
Media Contact
Company Name: Protek Plumbing and Drain Specialists
Contact Person: Chris Heeseman
Email: Send Email
Phone: (941) 575-7324
Address:19147 New Haven Ct
City: Port Charlotte
State: FL 33948
Country: United States
Website: https://plumbingportcharlottefl.com/
