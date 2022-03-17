BHG Singapore Successfully Implements Leading Unified Commerce Solution in Partnership with Dynamicweb

As part of its digital transformation strategy, Singapore’s leading department store BHG Singapore has implemented a leading Unified Commerce solution and strategy with the help of Dynamicweb. This deployment will play a critical role in BHG’s plan of transitioning into a new business model.

Dynamicweb is pleased to announce that it has recently completed the implementation of a unified commerce solution for BHG Singapore. BHG Singapore is a department store operating four stores (including one online store) across Singapore; BHG is currently undergoing a major transformation involving its merchandise, systems, and processes. Successful implementation of a unified commerce solution is likely to be the foundation of the company’s next phase of digital transformation.

BHG Singapore’s digital transformation strategy is a component of its 5-year transformation plan, and it entails much more than going online or leveraging advanced technology tools. The goal of this plan is to evolve into a new business model and the unified commerce solution is pivotal to this strategy. Interestingly, the recently implemented unified commerce solution by Dynamicweb is one of the earliest in Singapore and will allow BHG Singapore to propel towards the next phase of its transformation with several exciting plans.

Dynamicweb enables BHG Singapore to:

Become more customer-centric and eliminate channel silos by leveraging one single commerce platform

Deliver a seamless shopping experience where BHG can offer a Click and Collect experience not seen before. The customer can fulfill their order and, if needed, pick up part of the order in one store, another product in another and get the rest delivered at a moment of their choosing.

Offer the same flagship product experience in their smaller stores by introducing the endless aisle concept.

Introduce effortless check-outs, where customers can make their purchase whenever ready, at any spot of the store. Skip the traditional cashier queue and be served by staff with Mobile Point-of-Sale.

In the next phase of digital transformation, BHG Singapore plans to introduce AI software for hyper-personalization, merge online and offline channels with concepts such as virtual stores, introduce predictive analytics, and build an ecosystem around the concept of a platform as a business model.

“As customers nowadays are accustomed to more channels to interact, how can we ensure that we understand their shopping habits if they shop online, in our flagship store, or even interact with our partner ecosystem? For BHG it was a must-have to be able to really get these customer experience insights and a big reason why we needed a unified commerce solution,” says BHG Singapore CFO Jheeva Subramanian.

“In 2020, we spent time going out to the market trying to find the solution. While there are a lot of claims about unified commerce solutions out there, those were not actually fitting the concept that we have in mind. When we came across Dynamicweb, we realized that they understood our vision, industry, and why we want to do certain things. We chose Dynamicweb because we believe it is the fit we were looking for.”

About BGH Singapore

BHG Singapore is a department store in Singapore that has become synonymous with quality, value, and service. It currently operates four stores (including one online store). The department store was established in 1994 as Seiyu Wing On Department Store under a joint venture between Seiyu, Ltd (Japan) and Wing On Pte Ltd (Hong Kong). Today it operates under the BHG brand name and has become an established name in Singapore.

About Dynamicweb

Dynamicweb offers a cloud-based eCommerce Suite. It enables customers to deliver better digital customer experiences and to scale eCommerce success through Content Management, Digital Marketing, eCommerce, and Product Information Management solutions.

Dynamicweb’s 300+ partners, 200+ employees in offices all around the globe are proud to support well over 4,000 brands, which includes leading brands like Lego Wear, Vredestein, Unilever, Winnebago, L’Oréal, Flying Tiger, Toyota, Europcar, and Skanska. Built on Dynamicweb, these customers are empowered to gain lifelong customer relations, increase revenue and grow their brands.

To find out more about Dynamicweb and its Unified eCommerce solutions, please visit https://www.dynamicweb.com/

Media Contact

Company Name: Dynamicweb

Contact Person: Brad Vorbeck

Email: Send Email

Address:6080 Center Drive, Suite 600

City: Los Angeles

State: CA 90045

Country: United States

Website: https://www.dynamicweb.com/

