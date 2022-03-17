BHG Singapore Successfully Implements Leading Unified Commerce Solution in Partnership with Dynamicweb

Dynamicweb is pleased to announce that it has recently completed the implementation of a unified commerce solution for BHG Singapore. BHG Singapore is a department store operating four stores (including one online store) across Singapore; BHG is currently undergoing a major transformation involving its merchandise, systems, and processes. Successful implementation of a unified commerce solution is likely to be the foundation of the company’s next phase of digital transformation.
BHG Singapore’s digital transformation strategy is a component of its 5-year transformation plan, and it entails much more than going online or leveraging advanced technology tools. The goal of this plan is to evolve into a new business model and the unified commerce solution is pivotal to this strategy. Interestingly, the recently implemented unified commerce solution by Dynamicweb is one of the earliest in Singapore and will allow BHG Singapore to propel towards the next phase of its transformation with several exciting plans.
Dynamicweb enables BHG Singapore to:
-
Become more customer-centric and eliminate channel silos by leveraging one single commerce platform
-
Deliver a seamless shopping experience where BHG can offer a Click and Collect experience not seen before. The customer can fulfill their order and, if needed, pick up part of the order in one store, another product in another and get the rest delivered at a moment of their choosing.
-
Offer the same flagship product experience in their smaller stores by introducing the endless aisle concept.
-
Introduce effortless check-outs, where customers can make their purchase whenever ready, at any spot of the store. Skip the traditional cashier queue and be served by staff with Mobile Point-of-Sale.
In the next phase of digital transformation, BHG Singapore plans to introduce AI software for hyper-personalization, merge online and offline channels with concepts such as virtual stores, introduce predictive analytics, and build an ecosystem around the concept of a platform as a business model.
“As customers nowadays are accustomed to more channels to interact, how can we ensure that we understand their shopping habits if they shop online, in our flagship store, or even interact with our partner ecosystem? For BHG it was a must-have to be able to really get these customer experience insights and a big reason why we needed a unified commerce solution,” says BHG Singapore CFO Jheeva Subramanian.
“In 2020, we spent time going out to the market trying to find the solution. While there are a lot of claims about unified commerce solutions out there, those were not actually fitting the concept that we have in mind. When we came across Dynamicweb, we realized that they understood our vision, industry, and why we want to do certain things. We chose Dynamicweb because we believe it is the fit we were looking for.”
About BGH Singapore
BHG Singapore is a department store in Singapore that has become synonymous with quality, value, and service. It currently operates four stores (including one online store). The department store was established in 1994 as Seiyu Wing On Department Store under a joint venture between Seiyu, Ltd (Japan) and Wing On Pte Ltd (Hong Kong). Today it operates under the BHG brand name and has become an established name in Singapore.
About Dynamicweb
Dynamicweb offers a cloud-based eCommerce Suite. It enables customers to deliver better digital customer experiences and to scale eCommerce success through Content Management, Digital Marketing, eCommerce, and Product Information Management solutions.
Dynamicweb’s 300+ partners, 200+ employees in offices all around the globe are proud to support well over 4,000 brands, which includes leading brands like Lego Wear, Vredestein, Unilever, Winnebago, L’Oréal, Flying Tiger, Toyota, Europcar, and Skanska. Built on Dynamicweb, these customers are empowered to gain lifelong customer relations, increase revenue and grow their brands.
To find out more about Dynamicweb and its Unified eCommerce solutions, please visit https://www.dynamicweb.com/
Media Contact
Company Name: Dynamicweb
Contact Person: Brad Vorbeck
Email: Send Email
Address:6080 Center Drive, Suite 600
City: Los Angeles
State: CA 90045
Country: United States
Website: https://www.dynamicweb.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.