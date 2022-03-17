Access Finance Is Pleased To Announce The Acquisition of the US Acceptance Portfolio

Access Finance has been in the business of sub-prime auto finance since 2004 which Includes the bulk purchasing and servicing of retail auto contracts.

Los Angeles, California – March 17th, 2022 – Access Finance continues its push towards the top of their industry with the recent acquisition of the US Acceptance portfolio of auto contracts in January 2022. US Acceptance had maintained an outstanding reputation and following under the leadership of CEO Steve Coronado, who has been in this industry for over 30 years. He will remain in the industry, focusing on consulting and offering his knowledge to others in the Auto Finance sector.

Access Finance has been a recognized leader in the sub-prime auto finance industry in Southern California since 2004. In addition to purchasing point-of-sale contracts from independent used car dealers, they also purchase pools of contracts from buy-here-pay-here dealers and other auto finance companies who need liquidity.

Their more than 18-year history in the sub-prime auto finance sector has given them a thorough and valuable understanding of our clients’ needs. Access Finance recognizes the value of long-term partnerships, and in providing the expertise that they deserve.

During a recent interview, Avishai Shraga, President of Access Finance, made these comments, “We are happy to have been able to help US Acceptance cash out their auto contract portfolio. Our team worked quickly and diligently and were able to fund very quickly, which was essential to closing the deal. This is our 2nd such acquisition in the last two months and we are looking to close several others in what should be a record year for our company.”

Steve Coronado had this to say, “After spending most of my life on the inside of a finance company, I’ve decided it’s time for me to be on the outside looking in. I’m very pleased with the professionalism Access Finance displayed in purchasing our portfolio and the speed in which they did so. I’m looking forward to growing my career as a consultant to other finance companies in any facet in which they might need help.”

For complete information, visit: http://www.accessfinance.com/

Media Contact:

Access Finance

Attn: Media Relations

Los Angeles, CA

310-826-4000

Info@accessfinance.com

Steve Coronado

Brea, CA

714-732-8900

sc-usacceptance@sbcglobal.net

Media Contact

Company Name: Access Finance

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Phone: 310-826-4000

City: Los Angeles

State: CA

Country: United States

Website: http://www.accessfinance.com/

