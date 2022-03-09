Award-winning Greek Digital entrepreneur and founder of Simply Digital, Konstantinos Synodinos is taking over social media globally

Digital marketing guru, Konstantinos Synodinos has been simplifying digital marketing for 18+ years and taking over social media globally.

The digital space is packed full of opportunities that Konstantinos Synodinos has mastered the art of identifying and leveraging. Social media has been all the buzz when it comes to marketing, and as a trailblazer in the space, Konstantinos is lighting a path for others to follow in order to explode on social media.

Konstantinos Synodinos is the CEO and founder of Simply Digital, a full-service digital marketing company. He is also a two-time Greek Entrepreneurship Award Winner, founder of ChampionID, serial entrepreneur, and master digital marketer. His career in marketing started almost two decades ago. “I have been a brand builder for the last 18 years, having worked for P&G, Diageo as a marketing manager for almost a decade.” Besides digital marketing, Konstantinos also has a passion for sports that he has nurtured over the years and led to the establishment of ChampionID, a global career solutions marketplace for athletes. “I am also a black belt in Kenpo Karate and a two-time world champion.”

Leveraging social media platforms and his quest to simplify digital marketing for other businesses, Konstantinos launched Simply Digital to offer digital services and marketing tips for small and medium businesses in Greek. Simply Digital has now grown into a global brand that is sought-after by companies abroad.

Social media platforms’ growing influence and reach have seen Konstantinos reinvent, evolve, and package his content for global consumption. When he joined TikTok, he gained 1.5 million followers in 8 months, a record-breaking growth. Through his platforms, TikTok and Instagram, Konstantinos shares everything he knows about digital marketing. Konstantinos explains that the digital space is in constant flux; therefore, even as he shares his knowledge, he is also learning and evolving with the space.

His global take-over of social media has been a gradual process that has taken him through learnings and setbacks along the way. He explains that when he first started in entrepreneurship, he didn’t know how to effectively monetize the userbase, which set him back but led to the launch of his second business, Simply Digital. He has since learned that digital marketing is the key to business success and needs to be done right. “Content creation is a world-class game. It is the number one marketing platform globally.”

His TikTok videos have gained more than half a billion views the last year from people looking to learn from the digital marketing guru. According to Konstantinos, the secret to breaking through on social media is to be consistent, simple, fresh, and appealing. Audiences tune in to learn something new to help them chase and fulfill their dreams, not just connect to potential clients. “My whole essence as a person is ‘give it to me straight,’ don’t overcomplicate it and just drop your excuses… I believe that everything in life is simple. That has been my approach in establishing Simply Digital, bringing my knowledge and expertise to the audience in a digestible way. TikTok helped a lot, and we will keep evolving!”

More information about Simply Digital is available on their social media accounts:

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@simplydigital

Instagram: https://instagram.com/simplydigital.gr

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/SimplyHustlers/

