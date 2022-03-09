Cheese Market Growth Opportunities, Analysis, Trends, Scope, and Forecast to 2026

The global cheese market size is estimated to be valued at USD 88.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 105.9 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The global Cheese Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 88.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 105.9 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. Various factors have played a major role in driving the market growth across the globe. The effects of rapid westernization have led to the rising demand for cheese in countries other than Europe and the US. A sharp increase in consumer demand for packaged meals containing cheese and rising demand from the food processing industry are also propelling the cheese market.

Opportunities: Emergence of plant-based cheese alternatives

The market for plant-based cheese is growing at a significant rate; consumers are drifting away from animal sources to plant-based sources. This is attributed to the rising aversion toward meat, the advent of veganism, and concerns over animal cruelty. The demand for clean-label products, concerns about sustainability, and a dire need to avoid allergens are some of the major factors responsible for shifting consumer preferences toward plant-based alternatives.

The sauces, dressings, dips, and condiments segment, by application, is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Cheese powder imparts an enhanced cheese flavor to sauces, dressings, dips, and condiments. This can be done with the use of a single flavor cheese or a mix of more than one cheese flavors. The use of cheese powder also offers better taste, convenience, and functionality in recipes where high-temperature cooking is required. With the rapidly rising demand for fast food in the Asia Pacific, the demand for cheese powder in sauces, dressings, dips, and condiments is likely to grow at the highest rate, in this region, during the forecasted period.

The cheddar cheese segment, by product type, is estimated to dominate the market in 2021.

Cheddar is one of the many varieties of cheese, which is off white in color and has a sharp taste with a relatively hard texture than any other varieties. This category of cheese is most popular in the European countries. Cheddar cheese finds application across a multitude of industries including bakery (melted, grated, shredded), soups, sauces, & dips, ready meals, snacks & cereals, and other food applications.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The countries in the Asia Pacific region have a well-established dairy industry, which subsequently proves the potential for growth of the cheese market in these regions. Hectic work schedules, along with the rising prevalence of western food culture, represent some of the significant factors strengthening the cheese market growth in the Asia Pacific region. Since the past few years, the rapid food globalization has caused a boom in the retail and foodservice sectors, owing to this there is the demand for cheese-based products is expected to generate significant growth in this region.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, Glanbia (Ireland), Saputo (Canada), Arla Foods (UK), BEL Group (France), Fonterra (New Zealand), FrieslandCampina (Netherlands), Dalter Alimentari Spa (Italy), The Kraft Heinz Company (US), Amul (India), DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH (Germany), and Meiji Holdings (Japan).

