Good Fortune Felines Bring Mass Adoption to NEAR Protocol

The Good Fortune Felines are on a mission to bring mass adoption to NEAR Protocol!
NEAR Protocol is a highly scalable smart contracts blockchain that has seen extreme growth in 2022. The Good Fortune Felines will be a litehouse for new users as NEAR Protocol reaches mass adoption. The Good Fortune Felines will launch NEKO; the first meme coin on NEAR Protocol to usher in a new wave of users.
Love it or hate it, every smart contracts blockchain needs a meme coin that the entire community can rally behind. On Solana there is Samoyed “SAMO” coin and on NEAR Protocol there is NEKO token. The truth is, meme coins are extremely effective at onboarding new users into crypto. Where NFT’s are restricted to only a small collection size, NEKO can be owned by millions of holders. NEKO will help catalyze mass adoption on NEAR Protocol
The Good Fortune Felines NFT collection is the backbone of NEKO token. There are 3,333 uniquely Fortune Felines that can be staked to earn a majority supply of NEKO token; programming long-term value for holders.
The main goal of the Good Fortune Felines is to grow the NEAR userbase and contribute to mass adoption on NEAR Protocol. Next, Good Fortune Felines will become the hub of the creator economy by hiring professional content creators to make educational videos about NEAR Protocol, DeFi, and NFTs. Finally, Good Fortune Felines will accomplish real world change by making impactful donations to charitable organizations.
Marketing is the key to the Good Fortune Felines and NEKO token’s success. The majority of mint proceeds will go to fund the largest marketing campaign ever seen from a project on NEAR Protocol. In fact, Good Fortune Felines is the first NFT project on NEAR to deploy a full scale social media marketing campaign leading up to mint. NEKO token has another major marketing advantage as it will be sponsored by the Jump Dex as NEAR Protocol’s #1 meme coin.
The Good Fortune Felines NFT collection will launch in March of 2022. Locking in a Good Fortune Felines NFT will secure the earliest form of investment into NEKO; the 1st meme coin on NEAR Protocol!
Follow Good Fortune Felines on Twitter: https://twitter.com/goodfortuneNFT
Join the Good Fortune Felines Discord: https://discord.gg/nyJuxwq5qQ
Media Contact
Company Name: Good Fortune Felines
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://www.goodfortunefelines.xyz/
