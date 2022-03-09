UNice Hair Launches Tax Refund Sale 2022 With Big Discount

UNice Hair, an international human hair brand, is excited to announce UNice Tax Season Sale 2022 is coming from 1st March and last to 31st March, offering up to 60% Off to help customers save more money and take full advantage of their tax refunds.
“For many customers, there is no doubt that the tax refund season is the perfect time to buy wigs since many wig suppliers will offer all kinds of amazing discounts. UNice Hair is no exception. In order to thank the support and favor of customers, UNice Hair decides to supply a large number of premium free fast shipping wigs and hair weaves for consumers with a bigger discount compared to the same period in the previous year. Of course, it is definitely a rare opportunity for shoppers to buy the best natural human hair wigs in UNice at a reasonable price. Hopefully, they can buy their favorite products to create beautiful hairstyles and promote their appearance, thus becoming more confident and charming.” The CEO of UNice Hair, Yunlong Hua said.
The Details About UNice 2022 Tax Season Sale
Time: 20: 00- 21: 00 From 3.1-3.31, Except For Sunday
Live Show, Involve To Get 12% Off With UNice Coupon Code “LIVE12” And A Free Silk Robe
Time: 3.5-3.10
$1= 1 Wig
Time: 3.10-3.20
1. $8 Off Beyond $99
2. $20 Off Over $249
3. $55 Off Above $379
4. Flash Sale, Up To 60% Off
Besides, customers can also find a number of other promotions on the website, such as UNice clearance sales, buy 1 get 1 40% off, 2 wigs $ 149, and so on.
Except for the above various discounts, there are five buy now pay later payments services to help customers reduce their economical pressure, like Afterpay, Sezzle, ZIP Quadpay, Klarna, Paypal. It means they can freely buy what they need or want, only need to spend a smaller amount of money every two weeks within 4 interest-free payments. More importantly, UNice Hair also equips 30 Days return policy, 7/24 service, and order track system to bring a better online shopping experience.
Now grab the time to have a huge rush and don’t miss it!
About UNice Hair
UNice Hair, one of the global suppliers of various human hair products, is always committed to providing high-quality human hair wigs and hair extensions and the best customer service for many years. In the future, UNice Hair will take customers as the core of the brand to work tirelessly to provide professional, friendly, and seamless customer service.
Media Contact
Company Name: Xuchang UNice Hair Products Co.,Ltd
Contact Person: Customer Service
Email: Send Email
Phone: +8617639072910, (626) 782-4321
Country: United States
Website: https://www.unice.com/
