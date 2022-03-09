Flip Booklets Launches New Version to Upgrade PDF Viewing Experiences

Following the successful reception of its initial launch, Flip Booklets, a growing platform for creating and publishing interactive PDF files, launches a new version of its service. The upgrade contains everything the customers love about the first version with the addition of the most-requested features from clients worldwide. These include better privacy and security, multi-language option, search function, flipbook personalization, and display customization. It also includes the highly-anticipated performance tracking that enables businesses to get metrics on the number of views their flipbook got, where and when it was viewed, including the device used to view the file.
“Our goal at Flip Booklets is to help businesses and education providers deliver better PDF viewing experiences to their customers. In addition, we provide additional features, like performance analytics, to build customer engagement and drive growth,” says the team from Flip Booklets.
With the increasing competition in the online world, it has become imperative for businesses to find ways to elevate their marketing strategies. Flip Booklets’ timely upgrade provides an easy solution to make promotional materials more dynamic and engaging to a diverse audience.
These flipbooks better showcase every unique service and product with stunning aesthetics and designs while infusing the brand’s personality to each one. Moreover, they work on all devices and are hyperlink-friendly, making it effortless to share across several social media channels and websites.
Unlike other services for flipbook creation, Flip Booklets boasts one of the most intuitive and convenient features for ease of use. Even someone with little to no technical expertise can create stunning catalogs, brochures, magazines, and eBooks in a matter of minutes.
Since its initial launch, Flip Booklets has steadily grown to be a trusted platform for creating digital catalogs and magazines with beautiful page-turn animations. It has served several industries, including restaurants, real estate agents, healthcare providers, small businesses, and education providers. It’s currently used in over 75 countries worldwide.
Flip Booklets says it’ll continue improving its service using customer feedback and requests. This upgrade is just the first of the many innovations to its service offerings.
Flip Booklets has a free plan that allows interested parties to try their services for free for however long they want. Find more information about it here: https://flipbooklets.com/.
Media Contact
Company Name: FlipBooklets
Contact Person: Ben Summers
Email: Send Email
Country: United Kingdom
Website: https://flipbooklets.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.