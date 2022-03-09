JD3TV Launching 7 New TV Shows This Week

Chicago, IL, USA – March 9, 2022 – Sir Dr. James Dentley and Dame Kara Scott Dentley, Founders of JD3TV announce a record number of brand new TV Shows are being launched this week on the JD3TV network. JD3TV streams movies, talk shows, shorts, and exclusive original feature films, shows, short-form content, and documentaries. JD3TV’s mission is to transform lives through quality and impactful programming.

The new JD3TV programs are:

• High Performance Professionals with Dr. Emily Letran

• The Instincts Pondcast with International speaker and Wealth Builder, Brian Beane

• Power up Radio TV with Celebrity Host, Denise Casals

• Today’s Premier Experts with Master Branding strategist, Rey Perez

• Cooking with the Prophet, with Crishanda Cole

• In The LIMELIGHT with former supermodel and international actress Clarissa Burt

JD3TV is more than television. JD3TV offers exclusive originals and programming that inspires and entertains audiences around the world. The streaming platform has become a network for personal and business development, including the JD3TV Masterclass offering viewers over $40,000 worth of success education in the area of marketing, business strategy, and improving relationships.

JD3 Media CEO and Founder Sir Dr. James Dentley. “This expansion comes amongst several company announcements, including a significant agreement with 360 TVN, a large studio in California, bringing over 1,000 movies, concerts, and T.V. series to JD3TV this spring.” JD3TV is streaming on Roku T.V., expanding the company’s reach to millions of households with Apple. Android and Amazon streaming is coming on the way, as well.

JD3TV club members can earn reward points, win free event tickets, VIP upgrades, prizes, and cash by signing up on Google Play and The App Store JD3TV app. Search for JD3TV in either app store to download to join the club. Details will be sent to your email on how to unlock your vault and win prizes.

About JD3 Media, Inc.

JD3 Media, Inc. is the creator and owner of JD3TV, the streaming home where our viewers are the priority. Our Company aims to transform lives through quality, impactful programming that inspires and entertains audiences around the world. Learn more at https://www.jd3tv.com and watch exclusive originals and shows from your favorite channels, all in one place, using our app on Google Play and The App Store.

A JD3TV subscription brings you movies, talk shows, shorts, and exclusive original feature films, shows, short-form content, and documentaries streaming only on JD3TV.

Media Contact

Company Name: Vedette Global Media

Contact Person: Angel Tuccy

Email: Send Email

Phone: 720-257-9263

Country: United States

Website: http://vedetteglobalmedia.com

