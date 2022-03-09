Wedding Industry Sees Huge Surge for 2022/23 Weddings

Thousands of 2022/23 Weddings & Events Are Being Planned

AUSTIN, TEXAS – March 9, 2022 – As the spring of 2022 approaches, the uncertainty of weddings and events seems to finally be going away. The pandemic completely destroyed the wedding and events industry in 2020 & even early 2021. As more people got vaccinated, the trend shows that people are planning weddings and events, again!

Jason Alexander Rubio is the co-owner and co-founder of a local wedding entertainment business, Austin’s Best DJs & Photo Booths. Jason and his wife, Diana Anzaldua, founded the company in 2012. They said that 2020 was the worst year they had ever seen for weddings and events.

So many people & businesses in the US and across the world were affected by the pandemic and the shutdowns. Many people left the wedding and event industry altogether! Hundreds of venues, bars, and restaurants closed, permanently in Texas and throughout the world. However, there is finally a light at the end of this tunnel!

Jason says, “Now that the mask restrictions are being lifted around the US, people are feeling far more comfortable planning weddings and events, again.” We have seen a 500% increase in calls and emails in the last few weeks alone. We can’t keep up with the demand and are looking to hire staff immediately. We’re so grateful and are very excited to work with couples and clients, again!”

The Austin’s Best DJs team is very excited to see things get better and hope that the wedding and events industry can continue on this path!

Jason & Diana are local small business owners. They also own/manage other businesses that are also seeing huge increases in clients!

For more information about this topic, please call Jason at 210-901-8935, email: austinbestdjs@gmail.com or visit https://www.AustinBestDJs.com

Media Contact

Company Name: Austin’s Best DJs & Photo Booths

Contact Person: Jason Alexander Rubio

Email: Send Email

Phone: 210-901-8935

City: Austin

State: Texas

Country: United States

Website: https://www.austinbestdjs.com/

