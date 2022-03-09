Pullen and Co reveals strong growth in first six months

Aussie homewares retailer celebrates $150K in revenue and 250% staff growth

March 9, 2022 – Sydney, Australia – Online homewares retailer Pullen and Co reveals exponential growth since its 2021 founding; raking in $150K worth of revenue and increasing its team by 250%.

Pullen and Co started as a humble seedling brought to life by Aussie-based home decor fanatic and busy mum of two, Avegail Gaddi. With Australians spending more time at home Avi was determined to help Aussies create a sense of calm in their homes with beautiful, sustainably made decor and organisation pieces.

The high demand for such items during lockdowns and beyond has had a hand in Pullen and Co’s success in the market. In the months since its founding, Pullen and Co has experienced several exciting milestones across revenue, team growth, product launches and company initiatives. The retailer has celebrated the opening of its new Sydney based warehouse and office, hit a sales milestone of over 10,000 items sold sitewide and has raked in over $150K in revenue in six short months. As sales increased, Pullen and Co has found ways to expand its offerings, such as the recent adoption of international shipping services for 10 countries.

A commitment to sustainability continues to be a priority as the business grows too. Pullen and Co partnered with Non-profit organisation, One Tree Planted whose mission is to make it simple for anyone to help the environment. For every dollar donated to the organisation, one tree is planted.

Avegail Gaddi, Founder of Pullen and Co. said, “I’m extremely humbled by the success of Pullen and Co so far. While building a business from the ground up during a global pandemic hasn’t come without its challenges, the outcome to date has been greater than I or the team could have imagined. It’s been a pleasure to watch our mission of creating more calming spaces come to life through our thousands of customers nationally and internationally”.

“As we approach the company’s first year anniversary this winter, we’re excited to further bring to life this mission by way of new product launches, an updated customer experience and meaningful brand partnerships”.

The Pullen and Co team is just getting started, with big plans ahead for the homewares retailer across product launches, marketing initiatives, team growth and new charity partnerships.

Pullen and Co. is an online homewares retailer founded by Aussie-based home organiser, decor fanatic, and busy mum of two, Avegail Gaddi. Pullen and Co. started as a humble brain seedling and has gradually sprouted into the best home storage ideas and most affordable home organisation products online today.

https://pullenandco.com.au/


