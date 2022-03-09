NFT Marketplace Binance collaborates with trending metaverse TCG DracooMaster and sells NFT mystery box vouchers

Binance NFT posted a Tweet on March 4th that it was going to exclusively launch IGO NFT vouchers for the trending metaverse game DracooMaster on March 10th. Those who make the purchase will be able to redeem the vouchers for NFT game assets on DracooMaster’s official website (https://www.dracooworld.com).

According to reports, 2,000 NFT vouchers for DracooMaster IGO are placed for sale on Binance NFT, including 666 Lava Dracoos, 667 Plant Dracoos and 667 Ocean Dracoos. A voucher can be redeemed for a random Dracoo, and every Dracoo character is exclusive to a player.

DracooMaster is a game born under the grand concept of the metaverse. The production company endows the game with NFT properties by creating NFT items and providing a platform for trade. Players can make real earnings by trading their game assets, like the Big Amber Stones (BAS) and Dracoo Points (DRA) that they earned during their PVE and PVP adventures. The game also features fascinating PVE adventure and intense PVP battles, making it a fun Play To Earn game.

DracooMaster made its name widely known in the e-sports circle when it made its debut on the first Metaverse E-sports Tournament held in Thailand that ended earlier this year. As a co-host of the tournament, DracooMaster grabbed the core attention of Thailand’s e-sports industry, and earned the endorsement of many giants and celebrities in the industry.

The collaboration between Binance and DracooMaster attracted far more public attention due to the adorable Dracoo images printed on the vouchers, which is also one of the highlights of the game. Together with its magnificently grand world setting, intriguing storyline and intense battle scenes, it has been deemed by many as currently the most popular NFT game under the metaverse concept.

The metaverse is a brand new area in the information technology era, and the key to building the metaverse is blockchain technologies. Only when decentralization is achieved can virtuality really affect reality in an official sense, and that is how DracooMaster, as a game project of a new generation, rose to prominence – by improving the relationship between reality and virtuality. Items and DRA that are obtained inside the game can be traded and collected on the blockchain.

Players who want to be an early part of the game can visit Binance NFT (https://www.binance.com/en/nft/event/DracooMaster) on March 7-10th, and purchase an NFT voucher to redeem for a Dracoo. Take him into the realm of dreams in DracooMaster.

Media Contact

Company Name: Brainly Tech Company

Contact Person: Steven Jimenez

Email: Send Email

Country: HongKong

Website: https://www.dracooworld.com

