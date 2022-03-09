Erlli – Offering Smart Solutions to Make Homes and Offices Safe

Homes and offices need security systems that are not just efficient but reliable. Buyers look for products that are affordable, functional and offer true value for money.
Introducing Erlli – the company that offers smart solutions developed to ensure the safety of homes and offices.
Erlli offers a smart range of products that are designed to ensure the safety and security of homes and offices. With more than 10 years of experience, Erlii offers products that are modern, safe, and offer true value for money. With products from Erlli installed on the premises, homeowners can stay away from their property without worrying about its safety.
Products Offered:
- Camera with low Battery
- Temperature and Humidity Sensors
- Smart Wireless Contact Sensor
- Dome IP camera with wireless projectors
- Wireless IP PTZ camera
- FHD wireless indoor camera
Erlli is one of the trusted sources because they ensure that complete privacy. Users who install products do not have to worry about data compromise or privacy invasion. This is one of the reasons that makes Erlli one of the trusted companies.
There is no access to the security products from outside the premises which means outsiders do not have any control. The buyer of the product is the sole owner. All products are designed for safety purposes and are quality tested – they do not carry any risks.
Convenience of Erlli App:
Users can easily download the Erlli app which is available at APPLE App Store and Google Play Store. The app can also be downloaded from Erlli web as well. The app offers convenient access to all products that are connected to the app.
To know more, please visit: https://erlli.com
About Erlli
Erlli offers a wide range of products that are designed to offer complete security to offices and homes. They also offer an App which can help in keeping good control.
Media Contact
Company Name: Erlli
Contact Person: San Severo
Email: Send Email
Country: Italy
Website: https://erlli.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.