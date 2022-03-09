American's Shining Success Story: Ursula Maria's Rise to Stardom

Ursula Maria is an American artist hailing from Linz, Austria. A prolific artist featured in numerous high-rated movies and TV series, Ursula's story is an inspiration to young artists around the globe.

Ursula Maria Windhager is an award-winning performing artist, a professional dancer and dance instructor, and an acclaimed model.

Ursula Maria recognized her affinity towards dance at an early age, which evolved into a lifelong passion shortly after. Aged 13, she had joined a remarkably successful dance team, where she collected the first building blocks of her future career.

In the following years, Ursula Maria wanted to share her artistic vision and started teaching dance. Merely a handful of years afterward, Ursula moved to Vienna, Austria, and had evolved into an accomplished model, dance instructor, and performing artist at the age of sixteen.

While in Vienna, she participated in a plethora of dance competitions and events. With a highly motivated spirit, Ursula Maria wanted to expand her horizons and improve her skills even further and enrolled at the University of Vienna, majoring in theater, film, and media.

Her story of global success begins with relocation to Los Angeles, California. As one of the most aspiring students of the exquisite Stella Adler Academy of Acting, Ursula Maria was noticed by prominent American players in the movie & theater industry, and she was about to be cast into short movies and TV series.

Her acting career began with Perception in 2012, in which she starred as Helena. Written and directed by Stan Harrington, Perception won four awards and was nominated for two additional accolades. The following year, she was featured in Where the Snails Live short movie, and Block TV Series.

Ursula Maria’s first big movie title was Lost Angels in which she was featured in the role of Natalie Jensen. The film won 9 awards and was met with exceptionally positive feedback.

Fast-forward to more recent years, one of Ursula’s crowning achievements was the role of Amy in Broken Angels. This award-winning action-adventure movie was rated 8/10 on IMDb and was met with overwhelmingly positive reviews.

In 2021, Ursula Maria was featured in La Loi Du Destin (The Law of Destiny) – a thriller about a global conspiracy coming from an award-winning director William Kelly McClung.

Ursula Maria continues to be an inspiration to thousands of her fans around the world. She is frequently updating her social media networks with fresh photos of her model gigs.

She is sending a powerful message to all people across the globe – “Go after what you want, and make your life your own personal masterpiece!” said Ursula. She firmly believes that hard work and effort pay off in the long run and is encouraging her fans, subs, and followers to take her example and pursue their dreams.

More information about Ursula Maria is available on her official Facebook page.

