Mindfulness Summit for Executives Launches in Response to New Workplace Challenges

Executives, global thought leaders, and authors scheduled to speak on March 29 and 30 of the necessity of mindfulness in business at The Future is Mindful virtual summit.

March 9, 2022 – A revolution is happening in workplaces around the world. In this post-covid “great resignation” environment, businesses are faced with the challenge of becoming human-first workplaces that attract, engage, and retain talent.

Executives see significant potential in the benefits of science-based mindfulness, and research studies demonstrate the wide applications across different functions within global organizations. Mindfulness is a direct contributor to improving well-being, engagement, emotional intelligence, leadership skills, cognitive performance, and resilience. The increasing velocity of this change has created unprecedented demand for guidance and resources in mindful leadership, mindfulness programs, expertise, and supporting technology.

A new summit for executives called The Future is Mindful (TFIM) focuses on how mindfulness is transforming the future of work. A series of keynotes will be presented over two days, along with wellness experiences and exclusive post-conference webinars.

Look forward to presentations from Tami Simon, CEO of Sounds True, Scott Shute – author of The Full Body Yes: Change your Work and Your World from the Inside Out, Rhonda Magee – author of The Inner Work of Racial Justice, Michael Foster – Chairman of the Institute for Organizational Science and Mindfulness, Diana Winston – Director of UCLA Mindful Awareness Research Center, Magdalena Nowicka Mook – CEO International Coaching Federation, Enrique Rubio – CEO Hacking HR, Clif Smith – Author Mindfulness without the Bells and Beads, Jacqueline Carter – Author and International Partner at The Potential Project, Mark Leonard – Director of Mindfulness Connected, Brett Hill – Mindful Communications specialist and co-founder of TFIM.

Supporting organizations include Mindful Life, Mindful Work, Inc., The Institute for Organizational Science and Mindfulness (IOSM), Remote Team Wellness, The Language of Mindfulness, and MindfulText. Registration is open at www.thefutureismindful.com.

