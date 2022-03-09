Married to Medicine Star, Dr. Heavenly Kimes Is Uplifting and Empowering Women

Dr. Heavenly Kimes, a business mogul and mentor to women and younger generations around the world.

Married to Medicine star, Dr. Heavenly Kimes is just that: an angel in a white lab coat. As a leading dentist in Atlanta, Dr. Heavenly set out to put a smile on everyone’s face, with her practice appropriately named: Smiles by Dr. Heavenly. She has proven she’s more than her angel wings with her multi-million-dollar dental practices, her own at-home teeth whitening line SmileChangers, and her best-selling motivational and self-help book series, per Bravo TV, however, there is so much more to this doctor’s story than her impressive résumé.

Through her many business endeavors, Dr. Heavenly’s focus is geared towards uplifting and empowering women. She is constantly making efforts to bridge the inequality for women in the workplace by creating job opportunities at her beauty supply and dental office as well as becoming a relationship and life mentor to any and all individuals she comes across. Additionally, in honor of Women’s History Month, Heavenly Beauty Supply will be introducing a series of monthly hair styling courses to emphasize the importance of women’s beauty and self care. Heavenly Beauty Supply as a whole provides an array of products and services geared toward women’s beauty and self care including monthly networking events, access to hair care products and bundle deals, as well as dental and eye care products.

Dr. Heavenly has also become a mentor and resource to women and younger generations by offering relationship, financial and business advice to her cumulative fan base of over 1.1 million Instagram followers and 105k YouTube subscribers. “Heaven Help Us”, Dr. Heavenly’s weekly YouTube podcast creates conversation surrounding building generational wealth, relationship advice, and mental health that has made her a trusted individual for discussion on topics that many are hesitant to address.

Beyond her professional accolades, Dr. Heavenly is a dedicated mother and wife who supports her family in a multitude of ways. Her social footprint alone shares the unwavering support she extends to both her son and daughter on their personal and professional accomplishments. With every new business development and success, Dr. Heavenly never fails to incorporate a family-oriented aspect.

As a business mogul, TV personality, and mother and wife, Dr. Heavenly wears many hats and through her expertise has become a leader in her practice as well as a leader in her community.

For all business inquiries, please contact Gen Johnson at GenJohnson@slnextlevel.com.

