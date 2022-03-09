Elakai Outdoor expands customer service offering with a new partnership with Extend.

In an effort to keep customer service at the heart of their business, Elakai Outdoor launches new product warranty program with Extend.

Providing an excellent customer experience has always been a top priority in the way Elakai Outdoor serves its customers. Today, Elakai has expanded its focus on customer satisfaction again with a new partnership with Extend. Through this partnership, Elakai customers can purchase accidental product protection that provides coverage and peace of mind with their new outdoor game purchase.

The coverage plans offered from Extend are available on cornhole boards, cornhole bags, Giant Mountain Blocks, Bocce Ball, Portable Social Pong, Horseshoes, Hook and Ring, hats, cornhole bag carrier, and Portable Scoring Tower. Customers may choose to add up to three years of accident coverage to their product at the time of their purchase.

By providing high-quality outdoor games to their customers, Elakai’s new product warranty partnership will prove a natural extension of the customer’s investment in their games.

“We view all our games and accessories as an investment in many years of fun. We were tired of the short-term solutions for backyard games and wanted to give customers a product that will last. We’re so excited to announce this partnership with Extend that will provide customers with a guarantee that their Elakai games will be with them for years to come”, says Eric Marvin from Elakai Outdoor.

The Extend coverage offers an additional protection option beyond the manufacturer’s standard warranty. Elakai offers a 120-day manufacturer’s limited warranty on all products. This manufacturer’s warranty covers issues with defects, shipping, or unsatisfactory products. They also have a lifetime manufacturer’s warranty on Giant Mountain Blocks, Horseshoes, and Bocce Ball. By adding Extend product protection, customers add additional coverage for accidental product damage from the time of purchase across the selected coverage period.

“We want to become a leader in both customer service and building long-lasting outdoor games. This partnership with Extend is the first we’ve seen in the outdoor recreation market. We’re proud to be a leader in the category and are excited to find original ways to serve our customers,” says Marvin.

Elakai has officially launched the Extend integration and offering, as of this publication date. Customers who purchase through the elakaioutdoor.com website will have the option to include the Extend product warranty with their order.

About Elakai Outdoor:

Elakai Outdoor is an outdoor and sporting goods company that creates unique and lasting artisan-crafted outdoor games, such as cornhole, Giant Mountain Blocks, Bocce Ball, Portable Social Pong, Horseshoes, and Hook and Ring toss to help people make lasting memories with their loved ones.

Media Contact

Company Name: Elakai Outdoor

Contact Person: Eric Marvin

Email: Send Email

Phone: (419) 763-5883

Country: United States

Website: https://www.elakaioutdoor.com/

