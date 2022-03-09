With a new partnership in place, customer service a top priority for American Cornhole Association.

American Cornhole Association has been serving cornhole enthusiasts with official cornhole games and gear for nearly two decades. In that time, customer service has always been a high priority for their team. Today, the American Cornhole Association (ACA) announces a new partnership to expand their customer service offering. ACA has partnered with Extend to offer accidental product protection as an optional add-on to their cornhole games.
The new program with Extend will give ACA customers the opportunity to add a product accident protection warranty to all cornhole boards, cornhole bags, and most cornhole accessories. This broadens the standard manufacturer’s warranty beyond the normal coverage and into accident forgiveness. With the Extend plan, customers would be covered from accidental damage throughout the whole plan. They would also be covered from product defects that occur outside of the manufacturer’s stated warranty.
There is no deductible for the customer after the initial purchase of the plan and Extend offers a simple process for customers needing to make claims on their items.
“We pride ourselves on the quality of our cornhole games. However, we know that accidents can occur. Someone drops a cornhole board or gets a snag in one of their bags – it happens. With Extend product protection, these accidental damages can be replaced and ensure the customer a perfect product every time,” says Corrina Francis from the American Cornhole Association.
As the original and official governing body of cornhole, the American Cornhole Association aims to serve cornhole players and grow the game around the country. As the game continues to grow and ACA reaches new markets, they are sure to always prioritize the customer. “Growing our sport and growing our brand doesn’t mean we lose focus of what got us to this point. Providing excellent service has always been a top priority for ACA and will continue to be a point of emphasis as we continue to grow,” says Francis.
The partnership between ACA and Extend gives ACA customers options to protect their cornhole investment and keep their products protected for years to come. As of this publication date, this new offering is available for cornhole boards, cornhole bags, and most accessories in the playcornhole.org shop.
About American Cornhole Association
American Cornhole Association is the original and official governing body of cornhole. Their mission is to establish standardized rules for the game of cornhole as well as help to increase the game’s popularity through selling official ACA games, hosting cornhole tournaments, promoting cornhole leagues, and through their network of ACA cornhole ambassadors.
Media Contact
Company Name: American Cornhole Association
Contact Person: Eric Marvin
Email: Send Email
Phone: (419) 763-5883
Country: United States
Website: https://www.playcornhole.org/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.