With a new partnership in place, customer service a top priority for American Cornhole Association.

American Cornhole Association partners with Extend to expand customer service program and provide product protection.

American Cornhole Association has been serving cornhole enthusiasts with official cornhole games and gear for nearly two decades. In that time, customer service has always been a high priority for their team. Today, the American Cornhole Association (ACA) announces a new partnership to expand their customer service offering. ACA has partnered with Extend to offer accidental product protection as an optional add-on to their cornhole games.

The new program with Extend will give ACA customers the opportunity to add a product accident protection warranty to all cornhole boards, cornhole bags, and most cornhole accessories. This broadens the standard manufacturer’s warranty beyond the normal coverage and into accident forgiveness. With the Extend plan, customers would be covered from accidental damage throughout the whole plan. They would also be covered from product defects that occur outside of the manufacturer’s stated warranty.

There is no deductible for the customer after the initial purchase of the plan and Extend offers a simple process for customers needing to make claims on their items.

“We pride ourselves on the quality of our cornhole games. However, we know that accidents can occur. Someone drops a cornhole board or gets a snag in one of their bags – it happens. With Extend product protection, these accidental damages can be replaced and ensure the customer a perfect product every time,” says Corrina Francis from the American Cornhole Association.

As the original and official governing body of cornhole, the American Cornhole Association aims to serve cornhole players and grow the game around the country. As the game continues to grow and ACA reaches new markets, they are sure to always prioritize the customer. “Growing our sport and growing our brand doesn’t mean we lose focus of what got us to this point. Providing excellent service has always been a top priority for ACA and will continue to be a point of emphasis as we continue to grow,” says Francis.

The partnership between ACA and Extend gives ACA customers options to protect their cornhole investment and keep their products protected for years to come. As of this publication date, this new offering is available for cornhole boards, cornhole bags, and most accessories in the playcornhole.org shop.

About American Cornhole Association

American Cornhole Association is the original and official governing body of cornhole. Their mission is to establish standardized rules for the game of cornhole as well as help to increase the game’s popularity through selling official ACA games, hosting cornhole tournaments, promoting cornhole leagues, and through their network of ACA cornhole ambassadors.

