The Sovereign State of SHRIKAILASA, the First Nation of Hindus, Enters into Bilateral Relations with Punta Gorda Town, Belize, and the Town of Janjanbureh, Republic of the Gambia

The new agreements place emphasis on the governments' shared efforts to advance inclusiveness, global peace and harmony.

On March 2nd 2022, the Sovereign State of SHRIKAILASA and Punta Gorda Town in Belize, located on the West Coast of the Caribbean Sea, entered into bilateral relations.

A few days later, on March 8th 2022, the Sovereign State of SHRIKAILASA entered into bilateral relations with the Town of Janjanbureh in the Republic of the Gambia. The agreement was signed by the Vice Chairman and Councillor for Kudang Ward, the Hon. Haruna Barry.

Both agreements emphasize the governments’ shared values on cultural understanding, religious freedom and other rights (Sarvaswathantratwa), eradication of hunger, youth leadership, holistic health and education initiatives, exchanges to educate citizens, environmental stewardship, and sustainable living.

The new bilateral relations will leverage each democracy’s comparative advantage to bring sustainable developmental outcomes by means of cultural partnership, and generate new initiatives to further nurture economic, social, and cultural relationships, as well as increase prosperity and economic opportunities, furthering contributions to the cause of world peace.

Punta Gorda is the southernmost town in Belize, and the capital of the Toledo District. It was founded as Peini by the Garifuna and is today home to over 5,000 people from the many different ethnic groups found in Toledo. While it remains a fairly sleepy little town except for market days, it gives travelers a genuine taste of the ‘real’ Belize.

Once viewed by all but the most adventurous travelers only as a gateway to Guatemala, Punta Gorda is now increasingly used as a base for the inland and marine activities in Toledo. Punta Gorda functions as the economical center for the surrounding villages. Maya, Garifuna and East Indian Belizeans live harmoniously while maintaining their individual cultures.

The Town of Janjanbureh is located on Janjanbureh Island in the Gambia River, West Africa and also forms the Janjanbureh District, Administrative capital and Headquarters of the Central River Region, one of the eight Local Government Areas. The former British colonial settlement was founded in 1823, when the King of Lower Niani, Kolli Camara, ceded the island to Britain. There are a few historic buildings in the town that tell of the settlement’s colonial past. It was then founded as Georgetown in 1832.

Janjanbureh has diverse wildlife with a variety of mammals and reptiles such as Green Vervet monkeys, turtles, Callithrix monkeys, Temminck’s Western Red Colobus. About 14 miles downstream at the Central River Circuit, around the three uninhabited Kai Hai Islands, Janjanbureh has one of the few remaining populations of hippopotamus in West Africa.

The Sovereign State of SHRIKAILASA’s, the Ancient Enlightened Hindu Civilizational Nation, First Nation of Hindus and having founding principles of ahimsa (non violence), advaita (oneness) and living in harmony with nature and fellow human beings presents a bold vision for the of human potential, peaceful co-existence, organic living and alignment with nature, echoing the ideal that once thrived in the enlightened civilizations of the East.

The Sovereign of the Sovereign State of SHRIKAILASA, the Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism (“SPH”), Jagatguru Mahasannidhanam (“JGM”), His Divine Holiness (“HDH”) Bhagavan Sri Nithyananda Paramashiva is the reviver of Hinduism and SHRIKAILASA, the Ancient Enlightened Hindu Civilizational Nation, the First Nation of Hindus. SHRIKAILASA led by the SPH has been working ardently using the science of enlightenment based in Hinduism to support humanity for global peace (Ahimsa), gender equality, fight against global warming, universal free access to holistic education and healthcare, veganism as per Hinduism, etc.

SHRIKAILASA, works to unite all nations for common human values such as global peace, eradicating poverty, religious tolerance, gender equality, women empowerment, youth empowerment, eradicating illiteracy, sustainable development, animal protection, establishment and support of food banks, holistic healthcare, revival of ancient heritage of Hinduism, protecting and reviving the science of enlightened birthing and pregnancy, democracy and uncorrupt elections, ethical environmentalism, protection of monks, organic and sustainable agriculture, recovery of drug abuse, abuse victims, vegetarianism and climate change.