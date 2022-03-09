Rafael Smadja, AKA Ayesmaj, Sets Sights on Disrupting 3D Art Industry with Blender Art

Rafael Smadja is a 21-year-old 3D artist from Israel. As an expert in 3D software programs, he discovered Blender and brought revolutionary artistic pieces to the global art scene.

Thousands of young graphic designers and 3D artists are entering the industry daily, but none stand out as Rafael Smadja – one of the youngest experts in 3D arts who has already mastered five different 3D software.

Otherwise known as Ayesmaj, Rafael broke the ice with stunning pictures of majestic dragons, towering fortresses, sci-fi experiences, and fantasy landscapes. The attention to detail and breadth of experience helped Ayesmaj establish himself as one of the leading 3D artists despite stiff competition.

Ayesmaj is only 21 and made unique 3D art with the software called Blender – a free, open-source 3D computer graphics software toolset designed for creating animated films, visual effects, art, 3D printed models, motion graphics, and computer games.

Dozens of Rafael’s contemporaries using Blender have praised its usefulness in the 3D graphic design realm. Rishav, a small business owner and a graphic designer, pointed out:

“Blender is a fantastic tool if you work on 3D modeling, sculpting, 2D animation, and 3D animation. The best thing about Blender is that it’s free of cost for anyone, but this is not the only good feature that makes this software one of the best in its class. It’s an open-source platform (with a) simple interface, great for beginners,” said Rishav.

Ayesmaj continues to grace his audience and fans across relevant social media platforms with brilliant artistry, innovative ideas, and unique graphics.

In addition to presenting his art on Facebook, Instagram, and other relevant platforms, Rafael is also sharing the tricks of his trade with explainer videos and tips. His “How I Create Dragons” video explains every step of the 3D design process he executes while using Blender and other 3D design tools.

More information about Rafael Smadja is available on his official Instagram account.

Media Contact

Company Name: Ayesmaj

Contact Person: Rafael Smadja

Email: Send Email

Country: Israel

Website: https://instagram.com/ayesmaj

