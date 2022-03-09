Caelverum x Poppin' Picnics collaboration officially kicks off with February 2022 event.

Towards the end of 2021, Caelverum were so excited to finally announce something spectacular they had been working on — a collaboration with Poppin’ Picnics to create mini events all around Sydney! And eventually Australia! Where Vibers (Caelverum’s term for Influencers), creatives, and industry experts would be invited to attend and ignite some great vibes, good conversations, amazing ideas, and opportunity to create some cool content … all the while enjoying a beautifully curated picnic.
The event officially kicked off in February 2022 with their first mid-week picnic, seeing an intimate group of 13 Vibers and guests joining on a wonderful (albeit rainy) indoor picnic, designed beautifully as always by Poppin’ Picnics to a “Sapphire Skies” blue theme.
One of the key ideas behind the event was NEW NORM 2022, where Caelverum really wanted to embrace some of the inevitable changes that all the lockdowns over the past 2+ years have brought onto us all.
In the Caelverum world, they value the importance of time, and as disruptive and damaging as COVID and lockdowns were, they observed that more people actually acquired time.
Therefore, Caelverum’s objective is to maybe help the newfound “time rich”’ invest their time wisely, and perhaps help make it ok to embrace a picnic during the week!
Of course they understand that many people still have to work; however, they really wanted to create an opportunity for people to even break away from the “normal” week by simply adding a random picnic during “work hours”. Which was extra wonderful when Vibers/guests Angelina and Lexi both joined during their lunch breaks!
Guests who attended the launch event featured an amazing group, including: renowned fitness Viber and IFBB Pro Jak, model and short film director Anthony, models and social media stars Angelina and Natalie, social media curators and amazing Vibers Lexi and Tiffany, and beautiful friends and content creators Carina and Jordy.
The event also featured Australian singing duo Aimes and Dougie who performed amazing renditions of all their favorite songs and helped create an incredible vibe & atmosphere.
What a great excuse to just have a random picnic, trade ideas and share stories! Caelverum are super keen to continue adding to the event and taking it nation-wide, making them even more awesome for all to come share/join in the NEW NORM 2022.
