Alec P. Tuckman Provides Industry-Leading Retirement Solutions

Financial Advisor and Wealth Management Partners of Los Angeles CEO Works with Retirees to Preserve Wealth and Increase Retirement Income.

At 12 years, the longest bull market ever, many have nearly forgotten how a bear market can be both financially and mentally disasterous. The typical definition of a bear market is a market falling 20% or more, over two months or longer, often combined with widespread economic pessimism, and even recession.

There will eventually be an end to our record-breaking bull market and, with it, the potential to wipe out much of the gains that investors have seen for over a decade.

While one major market downturn can be a disaster for many, it does not have to be for you.

Alec Tuckman is a financial advisor and the CEO of Wealth Management Partners of Los Angeles working to provide today’s retirees strategies for potential market downturns that could gravely impact retirement savings.

One main concern that Tuckman’s clients bring to his attention is the ever-changing landscape of income in retirement. Taxes and healthcare costs (both healthcare and prescription drugs) continue to rise, and the uncertainty of income to afford taxes and healthcare in retirement remains at the forefront of retirees’ minds.

Tuckman provides financial solutions and insurance products to help today’s American retirees, and soon-to-be retirees, with a peace of mind approach while navigating the uncertainties in retirement.

Contact Alec today to gain more insight into financial planning and how you can benefit from retirement savings strategies.

About Alec P. Tuckman

Alec P. Tuckman, AIF®, ChFC®, CRC®, Certified Retirement Counselor and Accredited Investment Fiduciary, has been investing for over 27 years. The son of two award winning economists, the brother of a day trader, and the grandson of a successful business and foundation, Tuckman has grown up on economic principles since childhood.

Mr. Tuckman practices what he preaches and invests in some of the same types of investments as his clients. Mr. Tuckman is the CEO of Wealth Management Partners of Los Angeles, Inc. and a Dave Ramsey Smartvestor Advisor adhering to strict standards and guidelines.

Later this year, Tuckman will be releasing a book co-authored with 34 other top advisors across the country and Kevin Harrington, one of the original “Sharks” from “Shark Tank” titled, Retire Like a Shark for retirees and pre-retirees.

Stream Tuckman’s podcast, The Financial Fundamentals Show, which mixes humor with educational content and makes learning about finance fun for retirees and pre-retirees.

Media Contact

Company Name: Wealth Management Partners of Los Angeles

Contact Person: Alec P. Tuckman

Email: Send Email

Phone: 3109632532

Country: United States

Website: https://wmplainc.com/

