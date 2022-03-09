SaleYee Debuted at RSCL Expo in London With Full-Fledged Dropshipping Solutions

SaleYee, a leading professional dropshipping platform exhibited at the RETAIL SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS (RSCL) Expo in London on the 2nd & 3rd March 2022.

Retail Supply Chain & Logistics Expo as the providing hub connects the thousands of qualified supply chains and logistics professionals with prospective clients to showcase the innovations and technologies of the industry to build long-term work relationships. In this grand celebration, more than 200 exhibitors have participated, and over 3,000 defining leaders experienced the keynote sessions held by the world-famous Royal Mail to share the tools on how to take your business to the next level.

Benefiting from the easy to manage and lucrative business pattern, dropshipping has become one of the booming business models for the online resellers who intend to enlarge the more profit margins. Therefore, SaleYee dropshipping platform has grown at a high speed by relying on abundant products, logistics, warehousing, and cross-border talents, and has won the trust of distributors around the world to become a trusted cross-border eCommerce dropshipping platform.

The First Face-to-Face Communication Offline

Since life struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, the lifestyle and selling models have to be reconstructed for everyone, thereafter, the RSCL expo becomes an especially precious opportunity to the ones who are looking for the new opportunity and expanding the business globally. And for SaleYee dropshipping platform it’s also a valuable opportunity to have a true, face-to-face interaction with their respected clients.

Revealing its development and brand value, expressing the dropshipping services, and expecting the new opportunity this year, SaleYee attracted many distributors in the event.

Sophisticated Dropshipping Solutions for Online Distributors

How does the SaleYee dropshipping platform succeed? The traceable strengths would be concluded as the abundant products, global warehouses, high-efficiency shipping, intelligent operations, and worry-free services.

Over 30,000 High-Quality Products

Backed by the standard and longstanding suppliers SaleYee dropshipping platform has initiated 26 categories and offering more than 30,000 lucrative SKUs for the clients to choose from.

630,000 m² + Global Warehouses

As the professional dropshipping platform, SaleYee lands global warehouses in the US, UK, EU, and other countries and regions to ensure the products would be shipped speedily for the end customers. Moreover, the large-scale warehouses completely reassure the distributors who can not burden the bulk products and lack the experience of inventory engagement.

Free and Fast Shipping

Thanks to the worldwide warehouses and highly integrated system, the orders would be fast delivered to the end-customers from the nearest local warehouse freely.

Easy-Operated Experience for Registered Retailers

SaleYee dropshipping platform is well maintained by professionals and the free API system supports syncing orders, stock, and tracking numbers. The intelligent system replaces the manual operation facilitating retailers’ daily routines.

Worry-Free Services

Every SaleYee membership would be served by an exclusive account manager through the pre-sale, in-sale, and after-sales process, saving you from dealing with multiple suppliers. besides the exclusive account manager services, SaleYee dropshipping platform has mature and systematical terms and conditions to solve all problems that occur during the vending process.

Wrapping Up

The three-day RETAIL SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS (RSCL) Expo finally concluded and SaleYee will continue to empower distributors and suppliers with its mission. SaleYee will continue to develop and update its existing product supply chain, warehousing, logistics, and platform services, pushing the envelope to provide better dropshipping to distributors of Amazon, Shopify, Walmart, and other platforms.

About SaleYee

SaleYee is a global dropshipping platform that gathered elites who are deeply involved in cross-border e-commerce. With in-depth business insights, we provide global online retailers with premium products, fast and free delivery from our 630,000+ square meters of local warehouses, and more professional services. Quality dropshipping services will promote the better success of your business.

