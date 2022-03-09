Dustin Poynter brings relatable, entertaining content for introverts

Dustin Poynter, a US-based video content creator, leads the way in bringing entertaining and appealing content introverted individuals are sure to adore.
“I create content on Instagram and TikTok that empowers introverts and helps them accept who they are.” says Dustin. Compared to an extrovert, an introvert is an individual who feels more comfortable focusing on their inner ideas instead of those happening externally. Introverts typically enjoy spending time with only one or two individuals rather than huge crowds, groups, and gatherings.
One of his recent TikTok videos, which so far has more than 130,000 views, talks about introverts’ urge not to say a word during an entire Zoom meeting but say “Thanks, guys” at the end to make it feel like they contributed.
Dustin captioned the video, “Thanks so much, guys. Great work, gang,” earning more than 140 comments from users who were able to relate to the comedic content.
It is part of Dustin’s “The Introverted Urge” series of content, which features funny short videos about introverts’ urge on a wide array of things. His video about introverts’ urge to concentrate so hard on the appropriate eye-contact-to-looking away-ratio that they have zero ideas of what’s being said to them has garnered about three million views and more than 2,000 comments.
“My channel serves as a safe space for all the introverts out there. As an introvert myself, I want to bring out relatable content that introverts and those with social anxiety can rely on when they need an outlet to chuckle. Introverts unite!” says Dustin.
Dustin so far has more than 600,000 followers on video-focused social networking service TikTok and 170,000 plus followers on Instagram. This feat alone makes him one of the top video creators relating to introvert content on social media.
Those who want to check out Dustin’s latest content may follow him on his social channels.
Media Contact
Contact Person: Dustin Poynter
Email: Send Email
Phone: 5019607265
Address:6518 Kenwood Road
City: Cammack Village
State: AR 72207
Country: United States
Website: https://www.instagram.com/dustinpoynter/
