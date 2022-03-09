Once Upon a StoryBook Studio Captures the Magic in Unique Fantastical Portrait Experience Adventures

The portrait studio highlights Aurora, a beautiful full-sized unicorn, and immersive sets that transform magical moments into cherished portraits.

There’s a unicorn in Texas. Inside a magical portrait studio with immersive sets and whimsical curated elements, a full-sized unicorn, Aurora, takes center stage to bring one-of-kind portrait experiences to kids and their families. Once Upon a StoryBook Studio captures the magic of childhood with mythical creatures and enchanted wonderlands as their backdrops.

Jennifer Gomez, an award-winning photographer, a US Coast Guard Veteran, a master set builder, and the owner of Once Upon a StoryBook Studio, takes the lead in creating each enchanting portrait adventure. She meticulously handmakes each set to ensure every child experiences a unique and immersive portrait session they’ll never forget.

Together with her team, Jennifer aims to memorialize moments of genuine excitement and wide-eyed wonder into stunning portraits for families to cherish for generations.

Stepping inside Once Upon a StoryBook Studio transports children into a fantasy world that brings the most creative fairytale adventure to life. They inspire a child’s innate curiosity and creativity and boost their self-confidence, making them feel special, important, and loved.

This award-winning studio offers a variety of portrait adventures to suit different tastes. These include Royal Fairytale, The Real Santa Claus, The Regal Family, The Wizard’s Apprentice, and soon, The Dragon’s Hero.

Book a fantastical portrait experience adventure with Once Upon a StoryBook Studio here: http://www.onceuponastorybookstudio.com/.

Media Contact

Company Name: Once Upon a StoryBook Studio

Contact Person: Jennifer Gomez

Email: Send Email

Phone: 512-456-3508

Country: United States

Website: http://www.onceuponastorybookstudio.com/

