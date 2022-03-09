Dockendo makes yacht recruiters more competitive, cost-efficient, and independent.

“We are excited to announce a new revolutionary job platform for the yacht industry that is the fastest, easiest, and best way to connect crew members with their future employers.”
The platform helps recruiters managing the hiring process, to observe the self-representation of candidates via video resume / CV, receiving marketing support, and perfect match with candidates due to the soft-skills assessment test.
“Our mission is to improve the experience of yacht owners and simplify the process of finding the right crew members.”
Dockendo Main Features:
A Fully Managed Solution
Dockendo platform contains all the required features for successful hiring. A complete job board with different interface for employees and candidates. “We are working to change the recruitment standards through our native apps for iOS, Android, and the web.”
The platform have search filters which makes it easy to navigate such as position, experience, and an intuitive user interface design.
Standardised Candidates’ Profiles
Recruiters will be able to manage numerous hiring processes and keep track of candidates. As huge benefit, it standardises an applicant profiles, making it simpler to select the best with our data-driven technology.
Video CV
On deck for weeks or months, an employee’s character, and demeanor are vital. Candidates’ self video presentations will allow you to meet your future crew members.
Broadcast.
To reach a wider audience, “Our Marketing team will ensure the maximum exposure of the job offers throughout social media platforms and centering all the applicants into the platform.”
Automatic Matching System
The Dockendo Matching System has smart features that effectively address crew members’ experience, languages level, documents such as STCW or ENG1, and the positions that crew members are applying for. The assessments have been psycho-metrically validated by professional psychologists, and tailor-made for the yacht industry. Every applicant who applied for a job position will undergo into Test of the soft and hard skills for better compatibility.
The total value indicates how the candidates’ psychological profile suits the position. The higher the value, the more likely it is that the candidates’ psychological profile will fit the position.
Download the app for iOS here: https://apple.co/3JkNvdf, and for Android here: https://bit.ly/3mEQ9kh
or, visit the website: dockendo.com
Media Contact
Company Name: Dockendo
Contact Person: Jhon Suarez
Email: Send Email
Country: Poland
Website: https://www.dockendo.com
