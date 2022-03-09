With years of unequivocally unique and mesmerizing music from the artist’s coveted career, this is Mighty Mage’s moment to share his sound with the world.

United States – After six professionally recorded projects and with an impressive discography of curated Folk, Folk-Rock, and Americana, Mighty Mage’s latest endeavor pays homage to the decades he’s dedicated to fine-tuning his craft.

Premiering on March 15th, 2022, ‘The Best Of Mighty Mage’ is a 14-track project that was recorded over many years alongside a plethora of world-class producers, engineers, musicians, and vocalists. Mighty Mage wrote, co-produced, played guitar, and sang all of the songs, with credits also being owed to Grammy award-winning mastering engineers Gavin Lurrssen and Doug Sax.

With an aura of warmth, passion, and a true love for his craft consuming every second of the album, many of the project’s songs see Mighty Mage narrate his endurance of difficulties or share his undertreated love for music. From the tantalizing guitar strings and beguiling softness, warmth, and emotion of his vocals in ‘Forgot The Way’, to the energy, charisma, and undeniable passion of ‘Home’, each and every song is a clear indicator of Mighty Mage’s love for the art form.

[Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/n7fAL9cRoqw]

“This is my best-of collection containing some of my most loved songs. I am proud to release this collection to the world in this format and hope that it will introduce listeners to my music in the best way possible.” Mighty Mage.

The Best Of Mighty Mage will be available to purchase and stream across all major platforms come March 15th, 2022. For media inquiries and all things press-related, please email hello@mightymage.com

For more information and latest updates follow Mighty Mage on YouTube and Spotify.

Media Contact

Company Name: Mighty Mage

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://mightymage.com/

