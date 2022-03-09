United States – After six professionally recorded projects and with an impressive discography of curated Folk, Folk-Rock, and Americana, Mighty Mage’s latest endeavor pays homage to the decades he’s dedicated to fine-tuning his craft.
Premiering on March 15th, 2022, ‘The Best Of Mighty Mage’ is a 14-track project that was recorded over many years alongside a plethora of world-class producers, engineers, musicians, and vocalists. Mighty Mage wrote, co-produced, played guitar, and sang all of the songs, with credits also being owed to Grammy award-winning mastering engineers Gavin Lurrssen and Doug Sax.
With an aura of warmth, passion, and a true love for his craft consuming every second of the album, many of the project’s songs see Mighty Mage narrate his endurance of difficulties or share his undertreated love for music. From the tantalizing guitar strings and beguiling softness, warmth, and emotion of his vocals in ‘Forgot The Way’, to the energy, charisma, and undeniable passion of ‘Home’, each and every song is a clear indicator of Mighty Mage’s love for the art form.
[Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/n7fAL9cRoqw]
“This is my best-of collection containing some of my most loved songs. I am proud to release this collection to the world in this format and hope that it will introduce listeners to my music in the best way possible.” Mighty Mage.
The Best Of Mighty Mage will be available to purchase and stream across all major platforms come March 15th, 2022. For media inquiries and all things press-related, please email hello@mightymage.com
For more information and latest updates follow Mighty Mage on YouTube and Spotify.
Media Contact
Company Name: Mighty Mage
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://mightymage.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.