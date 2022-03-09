Location Moves on Monte Mayor Marbella – Luxury Private Properties with Outstanding Landscapes on Costa del Sol

With more and more people talking about Monte Mayor Marbella, one probably wonders about the reason.

The truth is that it is a private estate where somebody can have a luxurious and unique property. The truth is that it’s surrounded by a beautiful landscape. But more than this, Monte Mayor has the perfect location.

Monte Mayor Marbella – The Location

One of the things that makes Monte Mayor so attractive is its incredible location. After all, it is situated in the valley near the municipality of Benahavís, Costa del Sol, and within a short drive from, Marbella, Puerto Banús, and San Pedro. In addition, the Malaga International Airport is just 70 minutes away.

Monte Mayor Marbella – Luxury Living

When looking for a luxurious property in Costa del Sol, the first town that comes to mind it’s probably Marbella. While Marbella certainly remains one of the most elegant and luxurious destinations, Monte Mayor is a far better option.

In Monte Mayor Marbella, a property can be owned in a private estate. This means it will have all the privacy and security needed, since Monte Mayor has 24 hours security.

Enjoy The Nature

One of the best things about living in Monte Mayor Marbella is the chance one has to enjoy nature all the time.

From this unique private estate, there are astonishing views of the Gibraltar and African coastlines, and the Mediterranean Sea. The entire property is the roundest by brooks, mountain ranges, and lush vegetation.

Monte Mayor might seem too rural, however, due to its location, it is near important towns where all the amenities can be found.

The Value Of Privacy

When looking for a property in Spain, it has to be ensured that it is well located; this is the case of Monte Mayor Marbella. But more than this, this private estate is spanned over 330 hectares of land, which limits the number of properties that can be built.

To make sure it is really private, 54% of Monte Mayor’s land is considered a green belt zone. In addition, the average building volume is only 12%. This means that the low density within Monte Mayor ensures that all owners have the privacy and space they need.

In case an owner takes his privacy even more seriously, one of the 60 amazing villas located in the picturesque village of La Heredia de Monte Mayor can be opted for.

Bottom Line

With the perfect location, privacy, and security, Monte Mayor Marbella is attracting more and more property buyers.

The Monte Mayor private estate is a great option, whether it is considered for an investment or a family home. The exclusive properties have amazing surroundings and enjoy 24 hours security.

Link: https://locationmoves.com/montemayor/history-of-monte-mayor/

