Lead in Life Empowers Professionals From Over 30 Countries With Award-winning Career Development Program

The program, called Advance: "5 Steps to Future-Proof Your Career", is designed to empower employees to take charge of their professional future.

One of the many lessons learned during the pandemic is that things can easily change, and individuals must have an agile mindset to navigate these changes and thrive. The award-winning coaching program, Advance: 5 Steps to Future-Proof Your Career, taps into this situation to challenge participants to reflect on their career so far, reframe their mindset, and take charge of their life to achieve the future they want.

Advance: 5 Steps to Future-Proof Your Career is hinged on five pillars – mindset, purpose, authenticity, growth, and self-leadership. These deep dive into the best practices, skills, and core mindsets that harness one’s innate potential, using that as a springboard to build a purposeful career. It emphasizes empowerment and draws from neuroscience to successfully integrate work, home, community, and private self.

During the program, participants learn to align their vision to their values and translate it into goals to build a more joyful and meaningful life and career. They are encouraged to explore their curiosities, embrace their potential, and examine opportunities presented to them. With these insights, they become aware of the impact of the right mindset and behavior in work and life fulfillment. The end goal is to empower participants into taking action and finding the willingness to try despite the challenges and the possibility of failure. This is to cultivate a mindset focused on pursuing progress over perfection. It leads to a positive and sustainable change in one’s life, such as better professional outcomes, skills development, and stronger relationships with those who matter.

Advance: 5 Steps to Future-Proof Your Career’s initial launch has been met with overwhelmingly positive reviews from participants, with many saying they became more confident and gained clarity for their personal and professional growth. According to the program survey results, 96% said they had meaningful interactions with the facilitator and peers, 98% said the activities were thought-provoking, and 100% said they would undoubtedly apply what they learned to their life and career.

Because of its profound impact on the participants, the program won the Career Development Roundtable Award for Innovation in Staff Engagement, hosted at the Bocconi School of Management in Milan, Italy, in December 2021.

The program is led and created by Fabiana Mariano Green, an award-winning Leadership and Career Coach. The program lasts for three months and includes live online sessions, dedicated assignments and self-reflection, peer-to-peer learning, and coaching sessions.

Join Advance: 5 Steps to Future-Proof Your Career today. Find more information here: http://advance.leadinlife.com/ or https://www.leadinlife.com/.

