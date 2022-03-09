Breath Buddy – The Future of Breathing Protection

At Breath Buddy, a breathing protection small company, they collaboratively use science to enhance people’s lives daily. Discover more about their organization, their people, and the difference they make. They strive to provide the best tested protection from home improvement enthusiasts to professionals alike while being comfortable and easy to use.
WHO THEY ARE
From the beginning, their goal has been to provide high-quality respirator masks to help people. They’ve been focusing on safety for years, and it’s now a part of their brand.
Breath Buddy is a global brand that specializes in the best breathing protection solutions on the market. Founded in 2016, they offer high-quality safety masks that are well-designed and fit comfortably on faces of all sizes.
THEIR VALUES
They welcome transparency, creativity, hard work, genuineness and innovation at Breath Buddy. These values are part of every aspect of their business, from their in-house team to their network of influencers and affiliates. Their top-of-the-line products are built with reliability, safety, and comfort in mind. Breath Buddy products are independently tested to ensure that they do exactly what they claim, so it can be trusted when they are in use.
Their mission is simple: they want to provide their communities in obtaining the protection they need to achieve their work safely.
THEIR TEAM
They are a dedicated North-American-based company dedicated to giving the finest service possible to their consumers. They take their engagement to excellence very seriously, which is why they test every of their products!
Every model showed in their creative content is a previous customer, using their own products. Because their brand isn’t just about masks, but also about trust, they infuse honesty into every area of their operations.
For one of the most comfortable masks on the market, Breath Buddy is a sure bet. Go see them here: https://mybreathbuddy.com/.
Media Contact
Company Name: BREATH BUDDY LLC
Contact Person: Marco Leroux
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://mybreathbuddy.com/
