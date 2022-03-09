'Guard' Returns With A New Single "Une Chance", Anthem Of Hope In These Difficult Times

5 years after ”Give it up” and its 73 million airplays (12 weeks in playlist rotation on Fun Radio, video clip in rotation on CStar, Nrj Hits, MTV Hits and MCM, single on CStar, Nrj Hits, MTV Hits and MCM, single ranked in France, Belgium and Poland and NMF Canada), Guard comes out of the silence and returns with a new single entitled “Une chance”, an anthem of hope in a difficult period.
Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/oTkI8Fr_vSQ
During this break, the artist from Lyon continues to compose and write for other artists and founded the Team Creativ. The title is a mixture of pop on a tech-house beat with a catchy and heady gimmick.
For this comeback, Guard produces this single independently and surrounds himself with creative designers “Impossible Brief” who also collaborate with Chainsmokers and Coldplay.
This new track renews the link and announces the next singles until the album in 2021. Having already opened the concerts of James Blunt, Jennifer, Keen’v, Aaron and Asa, Guard will hit the road again for a national tour at the end of this pandemic.
