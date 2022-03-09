Brand Agency Melbourne Team Celebrates Quarter-Century Of Excellence

Liquid Creativity is an agency that specialises in refreshing existing brands and creating powerful new brands. In today’s marketplace, it is more and more important to have a recognisable brand across different environments and touch points.

Liquid Creativity and Sue Palmer are pleased to announce that the brand agency Melbourne professional team has been working with businesses across Melbourne and beyond for more than 25 years. The brand consultants have been bringing innovative visual design, storytelling, and strategy together to create approaches specific to each client’s situation. The company helps clients empower their marketing and move their business forward. The agency works with both new and existing businesses looking for ways to improve their brand.

The branding company Melbourne team is comprised of brand specialists. They are highly skilled in assisting business leaders in building successful brands. A spokesperson for the agency explained, “Branding is where business, communication, psychology, and marketing converge. Liquid’s team bring skills such as communications, online brand strategy, visual design, and brand marketing to our clients. Everyone at Liquid brings a flair for the creative and a mind for strategy

Additional details are available at https://liquidcreativity.com.au/

The company offers numerous branding services. These include brand positioning, direction, brand overhaul, and brand acceleration. The branding design agency has the experience and knowledge to provide these services to a range of industry types. The branding or rebranding process begins with defining the brand to reflect the business and attract ideal customers. The agency helps to develop a creative and strategic direction to guide the brand. For an established company, their brand is overhauled to meet current and future business goals and environments. Once the new or revised brand is launched, Liquid provides services to grow the brand and accelerate the strategies.

For each project, a strategic plan is customised to the client’s needs and challenges. Some of these specific services include a brand workshop, brand audit and analysis, competitor analysis, brand report and recommendations, name development, logo design and a visual direction. Liquid Creativity offers industry research, a consistent story and messaging, digital and print visual direction, and a comprehensive brand manual.

