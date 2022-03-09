Brand Agency Melbourne Team Celebrates Quarter-Century Of Excellence

Liquid Creativity and Sue Palmer are pleased to announce that the brand agency Melbourne professional team has been working with businesses across Melbourne and beyond for more than 25 years. The brand consultants have been bringing innovative visual design, storytelling, and strategy together to create approaches specific to each client’s situation. The company helps clients empower their marketing and move their business forward. The agency works with both new and existing businesses looking for ways to improve their brand.
The branding company Melbourne team is comprised of brand specialists. They are highly skilled in assisting business leaders in building successful brands. A spokesperson for the agency explained, “Branding is where business, communication, psychology, and marketing converge. Liquid’s team bring skills such as communications, online brand strategy, visual design, and brand marketing to our clients. Everyone at Liquid brings a flair for the creative and a mind for strategy
Additional details are available at https://liquidcreativity.com.au/
The company offers numerous branding services. These include brand positioning, direction, brand overhaul, and brand acceleration. The branding design agency has the experience and knowledge to provide these services to a range of industry types. The branding or rebranding process begins with defining the brand to reflect the business and attract ideal customers. The agency helps to develop a creative and strategic direction to guide the brand. For an established company, their brand is overhauled to meet current and future business goals and environments. Once the new or revised brand is launched, Liquid provides services to grow the brand and accelerate the strategies.
For each project, a strategic plan is customised to the client’s needs and challenges. Some of these specific services include a brand workshop, brand audit and analysis, competitor analysis, brand report and recommendations, name development, logo design and a visual direction. Liquid Creativity offers industry research, a consistent story and messaging, digital and print visual direction, and a comprehensive brand manual.
About the Company:
Liquid Creativity has been providing branding services to businesses in Melbourne and beyond for more than 25 years. The importance of forward-leaning branding in the digital age has never been greater. The agency mixes communication with professionalism and creativity to serve its customers.
Media Contact
Company Name: Liquid Creativity
Contact Person: Sue Palmer
Email: Send Email
Phone: 03 9329 3888
Address:50 Cobden St
City: Melbourne
State: VIC 3051
Country: Australia
Website: https://liquidcreativity.com.au/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.