2022 Seeds Are Now In Stock at Bath Garden Center In Fort Collins, Colorado

Gardeners from all around Colorado can shop Bath Garden Center's 2022 collection of seeds and seed starting materials.

The gardening pros over at Bath Garden Center know there’s nothing more exciting than growing plants from seeds. Starting a garden from seed is fun, economical, and makes a great project for the whole family. At Bath Garden Center, gardeners from novice to expert will find all the seeds and seed starting materials they’ll need to get sprouting. With many of their seeds certified USDA organic, Bath Garden Center has a huge variety of vegetables, flowers, and herb seeds to choose from.

There’s nothing more classic than a vegetable garden, and with spring being right around the corner, it’s time to get planting. Get your garden started early with beautiful varieties of classic garden favorites like tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, and more! Bath Garden Center carries all the standard vegetable seeds like lettuce, peas, and green onions, but gardeners can branch out with new vegetables like kohlrabi or okra.

Turn your garden into a rainbow of color and fill it with scents from flowers and herbs. Choose from classic Italian Genovese basil or the Viva la Dolce blend of different basils. Herbs both culinary and medicinal line the shelves at Bath Garden Center, from soothing chamomile to dill, chives, and cilantro. Wildflowers seed mixes also abound, with varieties suited for shade, low growing wildflowers, deer resistant wildflowers, Colorado wildflowers, wildflowers for bees, and many more.

Make starting seeds a snap with supplies from Bath Garden Center. They have gardeners covered when it comes to grow lights, starter mixes, and fertilizers. With a wide variety of peat pots and miniature greenhouses available, gardeners are sure to find everything they need for starting seeds indoors and outdoors.

Bath Garden Center and nursery has been serving the people of Fort Collins Colorado in person and now the world online for fifty years. Started by Tom Bath in 1965 with a pickup and a handful of tools, Bath Garden Center is proud to be a local, family-run business. The nursery and garden center started organically after Tom bought some land to store tools and plants after starting his landscape company. After multiple people stopped by to ask if they could buy a tree or two, Tom decided to open a retail business. Bath Garden Center quickly grew to include a boutique, garden center, residential and commercial landscaping, maintenance department, and more, becoming a haven for both new and experienced gardeners.

