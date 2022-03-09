MetaHorse NFT, Where Digital Equates Reality

Since NFTs took over the world by storm, we have seen multiple industries utilizing these non-fungible tokens for their growth and modification. One of these rapidly revolutionizing industries is the gaming one. The gaming sector has seen tremendous growth after adapting NFTs in multiple projects.

NFTs characteristics and utility allows gaming platforms to use them as a tool to gather more players worldwide. Players can use these tokens in various ways such as skins, tradable objects in levels, and even for special abilities. They are generating income for players globally.

The MetaHorse NFT Gaming Platform

One such game that adapted the NFTs in its gaming framework is MetaHorse. The MetaHorse NFT gaming platform is dedicated to the love of horses. The platform aims to educate people about the world of horse racing and how they can participate in these racing competitions using blockchain and GameFi.

The MetaHorse allows its users to participate in exclusive horse racing along with giving you the perks to own or sell racehorses. The platform is cleverly designed on Binance Smart Chain making it affordable and user-friendly for players. Additionally it’s a perfect match of both reality and the virtual world, where users can select racehorses backed by their counterparts in the real world.

How Does It Work?

In the MetaHorse, players can select their racehorse based on the statistics of each of them given on the platform. This is exactly like selecting a horse for a race in the real world. The horse you will select will have the exact stats of a real-world horse. This proves the level of innovation and authentication in MetaHorse.

On top of this, the game supports the same Play-to-earn mode where players can generate a notable income while playing MetaHorse. There are multiple horse types to choose from, each with its own stats that determine the performance of the horses. Because it is based on Binance Smart Chain, it is easy for players to invest and earn in MetaHorse. It is affordable and does not cost an arm and a leg to players seeking the thrill of horse racing.

Media Contact

Company Name: ATEM BLOCKCHAIN DMCC

Contact Person: John Chin

Email: Send Email

Country: United Arab Emirates

Website: https://themetahorse.io/

