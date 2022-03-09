Stannah Stairlifts to Open New Factory in the United States

Stannah Stairlifts is delighted to announce that they will soon begin manufacturing curved stairlift rails in Greer, South Carolina. They expect to begin production by the end of the third quarter of 2022. The new 31,200 square foot factory will specialize in custom curved rails that are crafted to fit the unique shape of each staircase.
Stannah Stairlifts is dedicated to making stairlifts that support the wellbeing of customers for years to come. To fulfill this mission, the company is committed to evolving to meet new demands and challenges. Manufacturing rails in the United States will eliminate the substantial challenges to exporting finished rails across the Atlantic and increase company resilience in times of global disruption. Furthermore, opening the factory will create skilled manufacturing jobs in Greer, South Carolina.
With this new rail production capacity, Stannah Stairlifts will not only be able to meet growing demand, but equally importantly, dramatically reduce lead times for dealers and end customers in the United States. By reducing time from point of order to installation, Stannah Stairlifts will be able to more quickly offer customers the freedom a stairlift brings.
About the Company:
Stannah Stairlifts is a sixth-generation family business, where customer service, quality, and safety come first. Founded in 1867, Stannah Stairlifts is a world leader in stairlift manufacturing. They provide award-winning mobility equipment solutions throughout the United States and across the globe. The full range of stairlifts and stairlift features can be tailored to make customer’s lives easier. They have given more than 750,000 people worldwide their independence back. As a friendly, dependable family business, Stannah Stairlifts is here for their customers, whenever they need them, wherever they happen to be.
Media Contact
Company Name: Stannah Stairlifts
Contact Person: Martin Stevenson
Email: Send Email
Phone: (508) 520-7878
Address:20 Liberty Way, Suite A
City: Franklin
State: MA 02038
Country: United States
Website: https://www.stannah-stairlifts.com/
