Apica Announces New CEO and Executive Leadership Team

Apica, a leading application performance and user experience monitoring company is thrilled to announce the addition of a new CEO, Mathias Thomsen. Through this new venture, Thomsen will be responsible for all facets of the business including the development of Apica’s growth strategy. With over 25 years of experience, he is a serial entrepreneur and advisor with extensive experience that will bring Apica to the next level.
From tech start-ups to blue chip companies, Thomsen has served in numerous leadership roles, such as management advisor, COO, CEO, and Executive Chairman. Before Apica, Mathias Thomsen had served as Chairman for the Apica Board of Directors, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Live Arena Technologies and Live Arena Sports, and Co-Founder and CEO of Fogg Mobile.
In case you missed it, Apica recently announced at the end of 2021 of its unified platform that combines active monitoring and load testing to ensure the health and performance of all applications. With Thomsen’s extended experience, Apica looks forward to the continued growth and advancement of the brand in 2022 and years to come.
About the Company:
With more than 15 years of Swedish engineering experience, Apica is the leader in the application performance and user experience monitoring space. With a focus on testing and synthetics, the company was designed specifically for global enterprises to ensure their mission critical applications perform as planned or better regardless of the location or device. Since 2005, Apica continues to strive to deliver daily and critical insights into the health of global organizations critical applications and user experiences. With early detection and early fixes in order from Apica’s insights, this results in happier users, stickier applications, and increased revenue. Book a workshop with Apica today to learn how your business can benefit and improve from Apica’s service-level assurance.
Media Contact
Company Name: Apica
Contact Person: Benjamin Jolley
Email: Send Email
Phone: (310) 776-7540
City: Santa Monica
State: CA
Country: United States
Website: https://www.apica.io/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.