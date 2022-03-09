Apica Announces New CEO and Executive Leadership Team

Mathias Thomsen Named CEO; Executive Team Brings Diverse Experience and Skills to Lead Apica into the Future.

Apica, a leading application performance and user experience monitoring company is thrilled to announce the addition of a new CEO, Mathias Thomsen. Through this new venture, Thomsen will be responsible for all facets of the business including the development of Apica’s growth strategy. With over 25 years of experience, he is a serial entrepreneur and advisor with extensive experience that will bring Apica to the next level.

From tech start-ups to blue chip companies, Thomsen has served in numerous leadership roles, such as management advisor, COO, CEO, and Executive Chairman. Before Apica, Mathias Thomsen had served as Chairman for the Apica Board of Directors, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Live Arena Technologies and Live Arena Sports, and Co-Founder and CEO of Fogg Mobile.

In case you missed it, Apica recently announced at the end of 2021 of its unified platform that combines active monitoring and load testing to ensure the health and performance of all applications. With Thomsen’s extended experience, Apica looks forward to the continued growth and advancement of the brand in 2022 and years to come.

About the Company:

With more than 15 years of Swedish engineering experience, Apica is the leader in the application performance and user experience monitoring space. With a focus on testing and synthetics, the company was designed specifically for global enterprises to ensure their mission critical applications perform as planned or better regardless of the location or device. Since 2005, Apica continues to strive to deliver daily and critical insights into the health of global organizations critical applications and user experiences. With early detection and early fixes in order from Apica’s insights, this results in happier users, stickier applications, and increased revenue. Book a workshop with Apica today to learn how your business can benefit and improve from Apica’s service-level assurance.

Media Contact

Company Name: Apica

Contact Person: Benjamin Jolley

Email: Send Email

Phone: (310) 776-7540

City: Santa Monica

State: CA

Country: United States

Website: https://www.apica.io/

