The recent trends of the home market were quite possibly the highest in history and certainly will not be matched again for some time, if ever. Offers on homes reached into the 30’s, and many homes were selling above the market value and appraised value.

Matt and Shalin Caren, some of the best real estate agents in Goodyear, AZ, are waiting for the market to come back to a more stable point between the buyer and the seller.

“Currently, it is clearly a seller’s market. The pandemic certainly changed how many people were working and living, and their needs reflected this fact. The pandemic appears to be waning, but the seller’s market is still strong. However, it looks as if the market is starting to settle and become more balanced. This way sales will work for both sides equally,” said Shalin Caren, on behalf of Goodyear, AZ, real estate agents.

The stable market will mean there are more concessions on the part of the seller and in favor of the buyer. Recently, the market would not allow for seller concessions, covering closing costs as an example. There is a slow swing back the other way, with a small percentage of sellers making concessions. The standard was between 70 to 80 percent.

“Do not let the market scare you. You can still find great homes with concessions. It may take a little longer. Just check in with us or the website to be certain,” continued Caren, speaking as one of the top real estate agents in Goodyear, Arizona.

See available properties on the website. Go to www.thecarenteam.com for details.

Media Contact

Company Name: The Caren Team

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 602-777-6683

Address:2990 N Litchfield Rd Suite 18

City: Goodyear

State: Arizona 85395

Country: United States

Website: https://www.thecarenteam.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Real Estate Market Adjustment Overview By The Leading Real Estate Agents in Goodyea, Arizona