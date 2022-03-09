Miles DuPree Is Appointed As The New COO Of The Patriot Cafe

Available with a unique botanical blend of Arnica Montana, pure CBD, Indian Frankincense, and 4% Menthol, their revolutionary relief roll-on gel is providing relief against aches, pains, sore muscles, and stiff joints like no other.

In an interesting development, Miles DuPree has been appointed as COO of the Patriot Cafe, known for its revolutionary relief roll-on gel. Mr. DuPree has spent years building his premier direct-to-consumer supplement company and has been responsible for all aspects of the business. Under his leadership, Great Healthworks has now become a vertically integrated organization with $150 million in sales. He is now bringing the same strong process orientation and technical expertise critical to The Patriot Cafe’s growth.

The Patriot Cafe is currently led by Marzena Jonak and Woody Lee Allen. They believe that their successful CBD-based company originated with an intent to educate about the benefits of hemp, reliable and consistent quality, and devotion to their customers. Their “Revolutionary” CBD line continues to shine above the competition despite the ever-growing market, thanks to their innovative products exclusively Made in America by Patriots for Patriots.

Jonak, a CBD expert, and Allen, entrepreneur and veteran, have high industry standards and only use organically produced industrial hemp, supercritical CO2 extraction, pharmaceutical quality cGMP, and non-GMO ingredients in their products. Customers seek out their line because of the high quality and their ideals of only providing the best.

As per the reports, The Patriot Cafe has also secured exclusive licensing rights to trademark and market CBD game-changing formulation of the entire United States for DRTV/Infomercials. This unique formula boosts the efficacy of absorption of CBD by 2,000%, and their finished product has already got the FDA’s approval as an OTC drug.

As evident, the applications of hemp oil can be seen across diverse industries, including cosmetics, health products, pet products, skincare, and pharmaceuticals. According to a report by BDS Analytics and ArcView Market Research, the two well-known CBD research groups, the collective market for CBD sales is expected to reach and exceed $20 billion in the United States this decade.

To learn more about the Patriot Cafe visit: https://www.thepatriotcafe.com

About Miles DuPree

A successful entrepreneur for more than 25 years, Miles DuPree is the co-founder and COO/ CIO of Great Healthworks, Inc. This company created Omega XL, a popular nutraceutical, which was in the top 5 infomercial companies over the last 10 years.

