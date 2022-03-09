AV Access Launches Its New 4K HDBase-T HDMI Extender to Facilitate HDMI Extension in Home Theater Applications

“HDMI extenders are frequently used in various fields for long-distance HDMI extension. AV Access 4KEX70-H2 HDMI extender can transmit 4K@60hz 4:4:4 HDMI signal over single CATx cable up to 131ft/40m. It is ideal for homes, offices, control centers, conference rooms, schools, etc.”

AV Access, a leading brand in the online market of Pro-AV industry, recently announced the addition of 4KEX70-H2 HDBase-T HDMI extender kit to the company’s HDMI extender portfolio. The HDMI 2.0 extender can transmit 4K@60Hz 4:4:4 HDMI signal up to 131ft/40m. With its long transmission range, high compatibility and other amazing features, this extender kit is ideal for any long-distance HDMI extension applications like home theater, digital entertainment center, conference room, classroom, etc.

Superior Audio and Video Quality

The 4KEX70-H2 HDBase-T HDMI extender is compliant with HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 specifications. With just a single Cat5e/6/7 cable, the transmitter and receiver can extend 4K@60Hz 4:4:4 HDMI signal up to 131ft/40m and 1080P@60hz up to 230ft/70m.

“The 4KEX70-H2 extender is ideal for home theater applications. It is compatible with the latest HDMI source and display devices, such as Apple TV 4K, Roku 4, Amazon Fire TV 4K, Cisco cable box, Comcast, Xbox One X, PS4 Pro, Vizio TV, Sky Q, etc. In terms of audio format, it supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD Master and LPCM 2.1/5.1/7.1CH, so it can work perfectly with AV receiver, home cinema, speaker, amplifier, etc.,” explained Mandy Xiong, CEO at AV Access.

Bi-Directional IR, PoE & RS232

“Both the transmitter and the receiver are built with a compact design. They are easy to install and space-saving; you can almost place them everywhere in your house. Besides, the 4KEX70-H2 HDMI extender kit is plug and play, no additional software driver required,” added Mandy.

What’s more, 4KEX70-H2 HDMI extender supports bi-directional IR, PoE and RS232. Only one power supply is required at either the transmitter or the receiver side to power both units. Bi-directional IR pass-through allows you to control the source at the display location or control the display at the source location with ease.

“In addition to 4KEX70-H2 HDMI extender, we have a wide range of extender products, including 4KEX70-ARC-H2 ARC HDMI extender, HDMI KVM extenders, HDMI over IP extenders, wireless HDMI extenders, USB 2.0 extenders, etc. In the near future, we will develop more HDMI over IP and wireless HDMI solutions to enrich our product line,” concluded Mandy.

About AV Access

AV Access is the world’s professional manufacturer and innovator of advanced Pro-AV products and smart home office devices. Our products are plug-n-play and highly reliable, including extenders, splitters, switches, matrixes, AV over IP codecs and USB peripherals. Since establishment, it has long been our mission to simplify the way people live and work. We will continue to develop more innovative products and solutions in the fields of smart home office, corporate, education, retail, government, entertainment, health care, etc. Strong R&D, powerful supply chain and excellent management team make AV Access be qualified as your faithful partner!

