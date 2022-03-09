The Fitness Equipment Market Expected to Progress at $13.61 Billion by 2028

“The Global Fitness Equipment Market”

As per Triton's report, the global fitness equipment market attained $9.80 billion in 2021. It is further anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.95% by 2028.

A recent study by Triton Market Research titled Global Fitness Equipment Market includes the Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Strength Training Equipment, Cardiovascular Equipment, Other Equipment), End-user (Hotel, Health Club/Gym, Apartment, Corporate Office, Home, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and by Geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America).

Fitness equipment plays a key role in enhancing an individual’s strength. They are offered to various end-users, such as hotels, corporate offices, homes, and others.

Request Free Sample of the Global Fitness Equipment Market Report @ https://www.tritonmarketresearch.com/reports/fitness-equipment-market#request-free-sample

Triton Market Research’s report indicates that the global market for fitness equipment is set to progress at a CAGR of 3.95%, reaching a revenue worth $13.61 billion by 2028.

In recent years, the number of health-conscious consumers has grown significantly. This has led to the growth in fitness franchises each year. Moreover, the growing media trends play a major role in shaping the fitness culture, encouraging users to opt for the fitness lifestyle. These trends have ultimately increased the gym memberships, resulting in various gyms upgrading their equipment to modern sports equipment like cardiovascular and resistance machines. Thus, the growing fitness culture, coupled with increasing health consciousness, contributes to the fitness equipment market’s growth.

However, the elevated cost of fitness gear and the rise in counterfeit products impedes the global market’s development.

The fitness equipment market is divided into type, end-user, and distribution channel. The type segment includes strength training equipment, cardiovascular equipment, and other equipment. Based on end-user, it is branched into hotels, health club/gym, apartment, corporate office, home, and others. Lastly, the distribution channel is segmented into online and offline.

North America leads the fitness equipment market globally. The region’s stronghold is mainly due to the rising incidence of obesity. As a result, there is a growing focus on health and fitness among the majority of the population. In this regard, consumers are opting for home fitness gear to ensure their fitness needs are met despite busy schedules. Besides, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in virtual training sessions, further surging the demand for home equipment. Therefore, such fitness trends are expected to boost the fitness equipment market’s growth path across the region.

Impulse Health Tech Co Ltd, Johnson Health Tech Co Ltd, Gymequip EU, Core Health and Fitness LLC, True Fitness Technology Inc, Precor Incorporated, Heinz Kettler GmbH and Co KG, Life Fitness, Total Fitness Equipment, Peloton Interactive Inc, Nautilus Inc, Technogym SPA, Cybex International Inc, and iFIT Health and Fitness Inc are established firms in the global fitness equipment market.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.tritonmarketresearch.com/reports/fitness-equipment-market#purchase-option

Question & Answer: Fitness Equipment Market

Question 1: What factors contribute to the fitness equipment market’s growth?

Answer: In recent years, the number of health-conscious consumers has grown significantly. This has led to the growth in fitness franchises each year. Moreover, the growing media trends play a major role in shaping the fitness culture, encouraging users to opt for the fitness lifestyle. These trends have ultimately increased the gym memberships, resulting in various gyms upgrading their equipment to modern sports equipment like cardiovascular and resistance machines. Thus, the growing fitness culture, coupled with increasing health consciousness, contributes to the fitness equipment market’s growth.

Question 2: What factors impede the global fitness equipment market’s development?

Answer: The elevated cost of fitness gear and the rise in counterfeit products impedes the global market’s development.

Question 3: Which region dominates the wood plastic composites market?

Answer: North America leads the fitness equipment market globally. The region’s stronghold is mainly due to the rising incidence of obesity. As a result, there is a growing focus on health and fitness among the majority of the population. In this regard, consumers are opting for home fitness gear to ensure their fitness needs are met despite busy schedules. Besides, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in virtual training sessions, further surging the demand for home equipment. Therefore, such fitness trends are expected to boost the fitness equipment market’s growth path across the region.

Question 4: Which are the established firms in the global fitness equipment market?

Answer: Impulse Health Tech Co Ltd, Johnson Health Tech Co Ltd, Gymequip EU, Core Health and Fitness LLC, True Fitness Technology Inc, Precor Incorporated, Heinz Kettler GmbH and Co KG, Life Fitness, Total Fitness Equipment, Peloton Interactive Inc, Nautilus Inc, Technogym SPA, Cybex International Inc, iFIT Health and Fitness Inc are established firms in the global fitness equipment market.

Related Report:

United States Weight Loss Diet and Weight Management Market

The global weight loss diet and weight management market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 1.93% during the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The rising awareness among users about the importance of a healthy diet majorly supports the market’s growth. Several users are opting for natural foods and increasing their physical movement to meet their fitness goals.

Additionally, many demand heavy regulation of weight loss diet and weight management products as even organically-positioned products can be detrimental to health.

About Us:

We are a leading market research company with offices in the UK, providing the best online market research and data search reports to our clients.

Media Contact

Company Name: Triton Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Dixson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +44 7441 911839

Address:196, wards wharf approach London E16 2EQ

Country: United Kingdom

Website: https://www.tritonmarketresearch.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: The Fitness Equipment Market Expected to Progress at $13.61 Billion by 2028