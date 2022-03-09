Mechanical Ventilators Market Size Estimated to Reach $13.2 Billion by 2027

“Mechanical Ventilators Market”

Surging Applications of Tracheostomy Tube in Mechanical Ventilation Are Projected to Drive the Growth of Mechanical Ventilators Market.

Mechanical Ventilators Market size is estimated to reach $13.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Mechanical Ventilation is a kind of life support. Mechanical Ventilators are machines that take over the task of respiration when a person is unable to respire adequately on his/her own. When a person has trouble breathing, they may require surgery to assist them. A physician makes an opening in the person’s windpipe, also termed as the trachea. This opening is termed a tracheostomy. Air goes by way of a metal or plastic tube positioned in the opening termed tracheostomy tube rather than by way of the person’s nose or mouth. Non-invasive ventilation (NIV) is the management of ventilatory backing without utilizing an invasive artificial airway (endotracheal tube or tracheostomy tube). The endotracheal tube is utilized to keep up a patient airway. Endotracheal tubes are designated when the client requires mechanical ventilation.

The expanding population of the elderly in conjunction with the greater predominance of incessant conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) requiring non-invasive ventilation is set to drive the Mechanical Ventilators Market. The increasing predominance of asthma influencing children, mature grown-ups, and the elderly is set to propel the growth of the Mechanical Ventilators Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Mechanical Ventilators Industry Outlook.

Mechanical Ventilators Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type

The Mechanical Ventilators Market based on product type can be further segmented into Intensive Care Ventilators, Portable Ventilators, and Neonatal Ventilators. The Intensive Care Ventilators Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging soaring application of intensive care ventilators to transfer ventilatory backing to patients. Intensive care ventilators may be utilized for non-invasive ventilation. The surging technological progress and the heightened attention of makers to establish them are further propelling the growth of the Intensive Care Ventilators segment.

Furthermore, the Portable Ventilators segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the proliferating application of portable ventilators in hospitals owing to their great convenience, quicker and continued care to patients even prior to their advent in the hospital premises and can also be utilized for non-invasive ventilation.

Mechanical Ventilators Market Segment Analysis – By Mode Of Ventilation

The Mechanical Ventilators Market based on the mode of ventilation can be further segmented into Invasive Ventilation and Non-Invasive Ventilation. The Invasive Ventilation Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the increasing predominance of congenital heart disease (CHD) in infants and children. The tracheostomy tube is utilized for invasive ventilation. The surging application of invasive ventilation in young children who need continued mechanical ventilation and the benefits of invasive ventilation like affordability, no requirement of sedation, convenience for the patient, intubation and airway skills not needed and time-effectiveness for the facility are further propelling the growth of this segment.

Furthermore, the Non-Invasive Ventilation segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the surging application of intensive care ventilators and portable ventilators for non-invasive ventilation.

Mechanical Ventilators Market Segment Analysis – By Geography

The Mechanical Ventilators Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Mechanical Ventilators Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the increasing predominance of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and respiratory ailments requiring the application of non-invasive ventilation in the region. The well-entrenched healthcare infrastructure and the existence of key players like Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD) in New Jersey, U.S. is further driving the growth of the Mechanical Ventilators Market in this region. The surging intensive care admissions and the emergence of novel ventilation modes like acute non-invasive ventilation are further propelling the growth of the Mechanical Ventilators Market in the North American region.

Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors like the increasing predominance of respiratory ailments like asthma and lung cancer in the Asia-Pacific region. The modes of ventilation include non-invasive ventilation and invasive ventilation. The surging pervasiveness of coronavirus ailment is further fuelling the progress of the Mechanical Ventilators Market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Mechanical Ventilators Market Drivers

Surging Applications Of Tracheostomy Tube In Mechanical Ventilation Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Mechanical Ventilators Market

Airway access for mechanical ventilation (MV) can be offered either by orotracheal intubation (OTI) or tracheostomy tube. At the time of the episodes of acute respiratory failure, patients are typically ventilated by way of an orotracheal tube that depicts an effortless and accelerated initial placement of the airway device. OTI prevents severe surgical complexities like bleeding, nerve and posterior tracheal wall injury, and late complexities like wound contamination and tracheal lumen stenosis that may arise owing to tracheostomy tube placement. Tracheostomy is frequently regarded when mechanical ventilation is anticipated to be utilized for extended periods or for the enhancement of respiratory status, owing to this approach offering airway safeguard, expediting access for secretion elimination, enhancing patient comfort, and advocating the advancement of care in and outside the intensive care unit (ICU). The surging applications of tracheostomy tubes in mechanical ventilation are therefore fuelling the growth of the Mechanical Ventilators Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Soaring Innovations In Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Ventilation Are Expected To Boost The Demand Of Mechanical Ventilators Market

Potential optimization of ventilation bundles begins by re-investigating the critical constituents of respiratory mechanics (Bos et al. 2018). Automation of ventilation settings could result in a solution (Rose et al. 2015; Branson 2018). Closed-loop systems have been categorized into clear, physiological signal-based, and explicit computerized protocols or ECP (Wysocki et al. 2014). ECP systems utilize numerous inputs to curb one or numerous ventilator outputs. Certain examples of automation of mechanical ventilation include Adaptive Support Ventilation (ASV; which titrates ventilator output on a breath-to-breath basis offering a preset level of minute ventilation while reducing work of breathing), Intelligent ASV (an expansion of ASV, inclusive of an automatized choice of FiO2 and PEEP) (Bialais et al. 2016), and SmartCarePS (regulation of pressure support level based on the patient’s respiratory features) (Rose et al. 2008). Additional examples accessible on the market (although not completely automatized) are proportional assisted ventilation plus (PAV+) and NAVA. The modes of ventilation include non-invasive ventilation and invasive ventilation. Certain examples of ongoing research in Artificial Intelligence (AI) include neural networks for breathing-pattern recognition (Kuo et al. 2015), decision tree classification for forecasting hazard of some events utilizing logistic regression models that identify patterns of data (Olive and Owens 2018), and establishment of smart alerts through machine-learning techniques to prevent ever-growing proof of alarm fatigue (Kane-Gill et al. 2017, Winters et al. 2018). The soaring innovations in intensive care unit (ICU) ventilation are driving the growth of the Mechanical Ventilators Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Mechanical Ventilators Market Challenges

Increasing Predominance Of Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia Is Hampering The Growth Of The Mechanical Ventilators Market

While critically ill patients endure a life-alarming sickness, they typically contract ventilator-associated pneumonia. This nosocomial infection raises morbidity and likely mortality and the cost of health care. Patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) are at hazard of losing their lives not only from their crucial sickness but also from secondary procedures like a nosocomial infection. Pneumonia is the second most typical nosocomial infection in crucially sick patients. A large percentage of nosocomial pneumonia is connected with mechanical ventilation and are called ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP). Ventilator-associated pneumonia is defined as pneumonia happening over 48 h consequent to patients being intubated and accepting mechanical ventilation. Diagnosing VAP needs a great clinical suspicion integrated with bedside examination, radiographic examination, and microbiologic analysis of respiratory secretions. Aggressive surveillance is important in comprehending regional determinants resulting in VAP and the microbiologic ambiance of a given unit. Judicious antibiotic application is necessary, as resistant organisms continue to plague intensive care units and crucially sick patients. Clear nursing and respiratory therapy interventions for avoidance should be accepted. The increasing predominance of ventilator-associated pneumonia is thus hampering the growth of the Mechanical Ventilators Market.

Mechanical Ventilators Industry Outlook

Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D Activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Mechanical Ventilators Market. Key companies of this market are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (CareFusion/ Vyaire Medical, Inc.)

Carl Reiner Gmbh

Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Getinge AB (Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG)

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Hamilton Medical AG

Philips Healthcare

Medtronic, Plc. (Covidien Ltd.)

Mindray Medical International Limited

Smiths Group, Plc.

Recent Developments

In November 2021, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) declared the introduction of the BD UltraSafe Plus™ 2.25 mL Passive Needle Guard for application by pharmaceutical firms in drug-device integration products. When integrated with a Glass Prefillable Syringe, the BD UltraSafe Plus™ 2.25 mL system permits the subcutaneous transfer of biologic solutions of distinct fill volumes up to 2 mL and viscosities up to 30 cP. BD UltraSafe Plus™ 2.25 mL is the most-recent solution to be commercially discharged into BD’s portfolio of drug delivery systems for integration products and is planned to satisfy the requirements of healthcare providers, patients, and caregivers in carrying out manual injections of biologic solutions.

In October 2021, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), declared the introduction of the BD SCF PremiumCoatPlunger Stopper in partnership with Aptar Pharma, a provider medication delivery service. BD SCF PremiumCoat is a syringe plunger stopper planned to back the injection of biologics into subcutaneous tissue with a 1mlL pre-filled syringe. The design includes Aptar Pharma’s rubber formulation and film technology targeted to restrict medication constituent interactions and medication integrity.

In December 2020, Smiths Medical declared the introduction of its EchoGlo® peripheral nerve block portfolio. This inclusion to the Portex® portfolio of pain administration products provides customers a total solution for regional anesthesia from the pump to the patient. The Portex® EchoGlo® needle has been constructed for echogenic brightness under ultrasound even at extreme angles, which can improve visualization and precision in transferring medicine.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, the North American Mechanical Ventilators Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring count of severely crucial COVID-19 patients who may require non-invasive ventilation in the U.S. in the North American region.

Mechanical Ventilators Market growth is being driven by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic with an increasing count of patients needing mechanical ventilators employing non-invasive ventilation for breathing. However, the high cost of premium ventilators typically found in hospital Intensive Care Units (ICUs) is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Mechanical Ventilators Market.

Mechanical Ventilators Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Mechanical Ventilators Market report.

