Increase In the Consumption Rate of Clothing And Apparel has Majorly Boosted The Growth of Textile Raw Material Market In the UK

“UK Textiles Market Data Review”

Fibers Derived From Nature Are Mainly Used as Raw Material in Clothing and Apparel Manufacturing, Which Will Result in the Positive Growth Rate of the Textile Raw Material Market in the UK

Textile Raw Material Market in the UK was valued at US$2,383.7 million in 2016 and declined to US$1,500.2 million by 2020. The textile raw material used in the manufacturing of textile items consists of fibers that are naturally derived like cotton, silk, jute, wool or are synthetically derived like rayon, nylon, polyester, etc. Hence different textile raw material is often merged into a blend that allows the different fibers to complement each other. In the United Kingdom, the textile sector is amongst the major economic contributors, and consumption of fashionable items has become a trend among people, especially the millennials and generation Z. consumer spending in the UK is also characterized by the growing online and traditional stores sales of clothing and apparels. As per the 2020 report of the United Kingdom Fashion and Textile Association, the online retail sales of fashionable clothing, textiles, and footwear items showed increased to 31%. The clothing and apparels items made in the UK are not only growing domestically but also in others countries increase exports. For instance, as per another report by the United Kingdom Fashion and Textile Association, the apparel export of the UK reached US$925.05 million in October 2020 with a rise of 177.09%. Such an increase in online & traditional consumption and exports of clothing and apparels items will lead to more usage of textile raw material for manufacturing clothing and apparels items, which will result in more growth of the textile raw material market in the UK

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=700014

Report Price: $ 2000 (Single User License)

Specialized demand such as ethical clothing or environmental clothing refers to clothing that has been produced with the least amount of damage and the highest amount of benefits is in demand. This trend has given rise to organic fashion in the UK and there is a significant increase in consumer demand for sustainable fashion. For instance, as per Soil Association Certification, in 2018 the organic textile market in the UK grew by 18% and license growth was profiled in segments like fashion with 22%, homeware with 64%, children and babywear with 17%. The growing demand for sustainable fashionable items will lead to more usage of naturally derived textile fibers like cotton in the manufacturing of various clothing apparels items. Hence, the fibers derived from nature are mainly used as raw material in clothing and apparel manufacturing, which will result in the positive growth rate of the textile raw material market in the UK where there is a high consumption rate of clothing and apparel items.

UK textile industry is known for being unique, creative and the culture followed there is mostly that of western society ranging from jeans, T-shirts to full business suits for office work. Hence, with growing development in such a sector, the demand for qualitative textile items such as clothing and apparel, garments, and other household textile items made in the UK has increased domestically. For instance, as per the Office of National Statistics, the total consumer spending on clothing, footwear, household textiles increased to 4.1% in 2016 compared to 2015. Moreover, as the strength of UK textile brands continues to grow due to their creativity, quality, heritage, and innovation, hence the value of UK textile and apparel exports also increased. For instance, as per 2017 report of the United Kingdom Fashion and Textile Association, the exports of apparel and textiles from the United Kingdom in 2016 was US$12.2 billion as compared to US$11.47 billion in 2015 hence showing an increase of 7.05% and the European Union was the biggest market for UK’s textiles and apparels, accounting up to 74% of all the textile and apparel exports of UK And in 2020, the UK fashion and textile exports reached US$13.4 billion representing an increase of 66% in a decade. The growing consumption and exports value of major textile items like fashionable clothing & apparels items, household textiles, etc. will increase the production scale of textile manufacturing leading to more usage of textile raw material. Hence, this will result in uplifting the textile raw material market in the UK

Direct Purchase @ https://www.industryarc.com/purchasereport.php?id=700014

Textile Raw Material Market in UK Growth Drivers

Investments in technological advancements for better manufacturing

Growing technological advancements and digital transformation have enabled the companies in the textile manufacturing sector to move away from traditional production methods and processes to make clothes, footwear, and housing textiles. The United Kingdom comes under major technologically advanced countries and to provide benefits of digital advancements, the UK government had started various programs to assist the textile companies in the UK for investing in modern technologies, to make them digitally advanced. For instance, in 2020, leading small and medium enterprises like Dash and Miller & Jessica Garvey Birch, Kirsty McDougall, etc. in the fashion and textile industry of the UK received funding of US$1.6 million as per the Business of Fashion, Textile, and Technologies program. In 2018, the ‘Made Smarter” program by the UK government provided financial support to SME’s textile companies like Abby England, Try & Lily, Creative Apparel, Openhouse Products, etc. for investing in advanced technologies such as Internet-of-Things and end-to-end custom digital printing, 3D printing robotics, etc. In 2016, Wilton Carpets invested in advanced loom technology which was the first of its kind in the UK, which increased the production capacity of carpets by 50% and eliminated yarn waste. Such growth of investments in technological advancements by textile companies will lead to optimum utilization of textile raw materials, thereby giving a boost to the growth of the textile raw material market in the UK

The major players in this Market Include

The major companies in the textile raw material market in the UK include Whaleys (Bradford) Ltd., Carrington Textile Ltd., H&S Fabrics Ltd., Oddies Textiles, Aw Hainsworth & sons Ltd., Costs Group Plc, Techknital Fabrics Ltd., Camira Fabrics Ltd., Mobus Fabrics Ltd., Penthouse Carpets Ltd.

In 2020, Carrington Textiles launched an ISO certified Antiviral and Antibacterial finish for fabrics that is safer face coverings, medical wear, a wide range of workwear, and can be used on any woven fabrics

In 2019, Camira Fabrics acquired Holmfirth Dyers Ltd. a dyer and finisher company, such acquisition will extend the textile supply chain of Camira fabrics in fabric dying and specialist finishing allowing it greater control of end-to-end control processes from yarn to fabric.

Related Reports

Waterproof Textiles Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/11687/waterproof-textiles-market.html

For more Chemicals and Materials related reports, please click here

About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.

Media Contact

Company Name: IndustryARC

Contact Person: Mr. Venkat Reddy

Email: Send Email

Phone: (+1) 970-236-3677

Address:Madhapur

City: Hyderabad

Country: India

Website: https://www.industryarc.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Increase In the Consumption Rate of Clothing And Apparel has Majorly Boosted The Growth of Textile Raw Material Market In the UK